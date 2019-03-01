Schivardi (Luiss): P.A e dimensione imprese bloccano la crescita
Economia

Lavoro: disoccupazione ferma, ma per giovani sale al 33%
Il Carnevale di Rio de Janeiro nell'era di Bolsonaro
Sale cinema Roma, Raggi: "7mln per progetti di riqualificazione"
Al via il coloratissimo Carnevale di Colonia
"La mia seconda volta", film per i giovani: attenti alle droghe
Governo, Grasso: "Frutto di un contratto, andrÃ  avanti finchÃ¨ c'Ã¨ convenienza"
GalÃ pagos, liberate 155 tartarughe giganti nell'isola di Santa Fe
Gb, completato il restauro del "Caravaggio mancante"
L'ultimo video dell'alpinista Daniele Nardi: "C'Ã¨ tanta neve, noi aspettiamo"
Divina Commedia Opera Musical, il trailer
Divina Commedia Opera Musical, le immagini del backstage
Primarie, Boschi: "Non ho visto confronto tv ma ho scelto Giachetti"
Peugeot al Transpotec Logitec2019
Alpitour rinnova i Bravo Club: il villaggio come esperienza
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Meloni in Usa: "ParteciperÃ² al Cpac dei Conservatori con Trump, io unica invitata relatrice dall'Italia"
Meloni in Usa: "ParteciperÃ² al Cpac dei Conservatori con Trump, io unica invitata...

Meloni a New York sulla Tav: "Vista da qui discussione Tav sembra ancora piu' surreale"
Boschi: "Rinvio a giudizio Laura Bovoli? Processi si fanno in tribunale non nei talk show"
Boschi: "Rinvio a giudizio Laura Bovoli? Processi si fanno in tribunale non nei talk show"


STRATACACHE Announces Opening of New Scala China Customer Center in Shanghai

- The Scala Customer Center houses offices for 25 new Scala China employees including additions to the team in Professional Services, Engineering, Research and Development, Sales, Marketing and Support. Scala China also maintains a 250,000 square foot manufacturing and operations center in Ningbo, producing all-in-one intelligent computing and tablet devices.

The new Shanghai center accelerates STRATACACHE's commitment to customer success and innovation in China. "We are continuing collaboration with existing and new customers and partners in this world class city, enabling rapid innovation and partnership to introduce new products and solutions into the growing Chinese market," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE.

"Establishing a Customer Center in Shanghai further strengthens our position as a global leader in digital signage and opens significant new doors in China," said Manish Kumar, Managing Director & SVP of the Asia-Pacific Region. "The new office space allows us to have a strong engineering and support team in a flagship retail city. Shanghai is directly involved in the evolution of retail technology throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Shanghai enhances our ability to offer local support in China, while closely overseeing our growing Chinese business. Leading retailers and brands see that our investment in infrastructure and growth in China and Asia-Pacific uniquely positions us to assist in their success." 

Shanghai will also serve as the first host city for an upcoming Scala Customer/User Forum in 2019, to be held on a regular basis in major cities across China. Scala, a company in the STRATACACHE family with a 30+ year history driving large-scale digital signage projects around the world, is the lead brand for STRATACACHE in Europe and Asia. The acquisition and strategic rebranding of Scala China strengthens not only the global STRATACACHE service delivery capability but also the innovation and new product development capabilities of Scala and STRATACACHE globally. STRATACACHE'S commitment to Asia-Pacific regional growth is supported by the June 2018 announcement of a new India headquarters in Bangalore and a February 2019 announcement of a new regional headquarters in Singapore.

Read more about STRATACACHE and Scala's growth at www.stratacache.com/category/news/.

About STRATACACHE STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659530/STRATACACHE_Logo.jpg


Dramma ictus per Luke Perry Ecco le ultime sulle sue condizioni

Dramma ictus per Luke Perry
Ecco le ultime sulle sue condizioni

