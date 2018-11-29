29 novembre 2018- 20:04 Stream TV And BOE Partner To Bring High-Resolution Glasses-Free 3D To The 8K Global Market

- Stream TV Networks and BOE have just concluded a joint press conference in Beijing, attended by Senior Executive Staff from both companies, to showcase the latest versions of Stream TV's Glasses-Free 3D technology. At the press conference, BOE expressed its intention to include Stream TV's technology on their entire series of product lines going forward.

"We have enhanced 8K screens and high-resolution panels (TVs, phones, laptops, tablets, monitors, etc.) to provide an unparalleled viewing experience that brings real value to device makers and their customers," said Mathu Rajan, CEO of Stream TV. "With our partnership with BOE, we will make significant strides in the global 8K market, enabling consumers to have a far-greater viewing experience for all content, on any device."

Widely regarded as the world's best Glasses-Free 3D technology, Stream TV's Ultra-D solution uses advanced optics and powerful rendering algorithms to create a 140-degree viewing angle that gives everyone in the room a crisp, clear, vibrant, and fully adjustable 3D experience without the need for glasses or goggles.

BOE's panels combined with Stream's Ultra-D technology were shown to leading companies in the industry who plan to release products with Ultra-D in 2019.

ABOUT STREAM TV NETWORKS, INC:

Stream TV is a Philadelphia-based technology company. Its breakthrough Ultra-D technology is the only proprietary Glasses-Free 3D solution that delivers both a stunning visual display as well as content conversion from any 2D or 3D source. www.Ultra-D.com

ABOUT BOE:

BOE is a pioneer in the innovation and development of TFT-LCD technologies and dedicates itself to speeding up the progress of new display devices like flexible displays, augmented and virtual reality. BOE aims to create light, slim, energy-saving and environment-friendly products with high-color fidelity, high definition images and wide viewing angles. It is constantly improving the visual experience for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, monitors, televisions and other devices. http://www.boe.com/en/index/pei.html