9 ottobre 2018- 18:23 Strekin AG Announces the Publication of Key in vivo Data on Mechanisms of STR001 in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

- Strekin AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of key scientific data on efficacy and mechanism of action of its lead drug candidate, STR001, in preclinical models of sensorineural hearing loss. The research was led by Dr. Anna Fetoni and Prof. Gaetano Paludetti, renowned ENT physician-researchers at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome. The paper "Pioglitazone represents an effective therapeutic target in preventing oxidative/inflammatory cochlear damage induced by noise exposure" was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, a leading journal in the field.[1]

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745350/Strekin_AG_Logo.jpg )

"Through our work, we found that a single injection of STR001 into the middle ear is highly effective to promote restoration of hearing by rescue of auditory hair cells from noise-induced trauma in rats," said Dr. Fetoni. "We were excited to find that STR001 has multiple beneficial effects, including significant anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activity in critically important cochlear structures. This is an exciting time in hearing research, and we believe that STR001 offers the opportunity to positively impact the lives of people suffering from sensorineural hearing loss."

"Our strategy to explore new indications for approved drugs has led us to discover STR001 as a new potential therapy for sensorineural hearing loss," said Dr. Alexander Bausch, Strekin's CEO. "STR001 is based on the antidiabetic drug pioglitazone, which has allowed us to move rapidly into clinical trials. We have a Phase 3 clinical trial of STR001 in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss called RESTORE currently underway in Europe. We received Orphan Disease Designation from the European Medicines Agency last year. This opens the possibility of an accelerated process to bring STR001 to patients in Europe, following successful completion of the trial."

About Sudden Hearing Loss

Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss is an abrupt loss of hearing arising without warning and often without cause. Further symptoms may include ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and dizziness (vertigo). Sudden hearing loss is a medical emergency. Individuals who perceive a sudden change in their hearing should contact a health care provider without delay. Hearing loss makes activities that most people take for granted, including social interactions with friends and family, and communicating at work, difficult or impossible.

About Strekin

Strekin AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Basel, Switzerland. Strekin is led by an expert team with extensive experience in discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs. Strekin discovers the potential of drugs targeting cell stress inflammatory pathways as therapies in new diseases. Strekin is currently conducting a placebo controlled, randomized, Phase 3 clinical trial of STR001 in patients suffering from a Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss event (RESTORE). This trial is expected to report results in late 2019.

[1]Paciello F., Fetoni A., Rolesi, R., Wright M.B., Grassi C., Troiani, D. and Paludetti G. Pioglitazone represents an effective therapeutic target in preventing oxidative/inflammatory cochlear damage induced by noise exposure. Front. Pharmacol. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2018.01103