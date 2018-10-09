Strekin AG Announces the Publication of Key in vivo Data on Mechanisms of STR001 in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo...

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹...


Strekin AG Announces the Publication of Key in vivo Data on Mechanisms of STR001 in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

- Strekin AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of key scientific data on efficacy and mechanism of action of its lead drug candidate, STR001, in preclinical models of sensorineural hearing loss. The research was led by Dr. Anna Fetoni and Prof. Gaetano Paludetti, renowned ENT physician-researchers at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome. The paper "Pioglitazone represents an effective therapeutic target in preventing oxidative/inflammatory cochlear damage induced by noise exposure" was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, a leading journal in the field.[1]

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745350/Strekin_AG_Logo.jpg )

"Through our work, we found that a single injection of STR001 into the middle ear is highly effective to promote restoration of hearing by rescue of auditory hair cells from noise-induced trauma in rats," said Dr. Fetoni. "We were excited to find that STR001 has multiple beneficial effects, including significant anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activity in critically important cochlear structures. This is an exciting time in hearing research, and we believe that STR001 offers the opportunity to positively impact the lives of people suffering from sensorineural hearing loss."  

"Our strategy to explore new indications for approved drugs has led us to discover STR001 as a new potential therapy for sensorineural hearing loss," said Dr. Alexander Bausch, Strekin's CEO. "STR001 is based on the antidiabetic drug pioglitazone, which has allowed us to move rapidly into clinical trials. We have a Phase 3 clinical trial of STR001 in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss called RESTORE currently underway in Europe. We received Orphan Disease Designation from the European Medicines Agency last year. This opens the possibility of an accelerated process to bring STR001 to patients in Europe, following successful completion of the trial." 

About Sudden Hearing Loss  

Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss is an abrupt loss of hearing arising without warning and often without cause. Further symptoms may include ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and dizziness (vertigo). Sudden hearing loss is a medical emergency. Individuals who perceive a sudden change in their hearing should contact a health care provider without delay. Hearing loss makes activities that most people take for granted, including social interactions with friends and family, and communicating at work, difficult or impossible.

About Strekin 

Strekin AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Basel, Switzerland. Strekin is led by an expert team with extensive experience in discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs. Strekin discovers the potential of drugs targeting cell stress inflammatory pathways as therapies in new diseases. Strekin is currently conducting a placebo controlled, randomized, Phase 3 clinical trial of STR001 in patients suffering from a Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss event (RESTORE). This trial is expected to report results in late 2019.

[1]Paciello F., Fetoni A., Rolesi, R., Wright M.B., Grassi C., Troiani, D. and Paludetti G. Pioglitazone represents an effective therapeutic target in preventing oxidative/inflammatory cochlear damage induced by noise exposure. Front. Pharmacol. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2018.01103


in evidenza
Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Costume

Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.