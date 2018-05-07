Stryker's Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in Europe

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana
Economia

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto
Altro

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici
Politica

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"
Politica

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore
Politica

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore

Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest
Spettacoli

Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest

La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un vulcano alle Hawaii
Politica

La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un...

Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''
Politica

Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''

Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale

Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo
Politica

Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo

Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"
Politica

Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"

Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per consultazioni
Politica

Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio

Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli
Politica

Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli

Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli
Politica

Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli

Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo dato il cuore"
Politica

Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo...

Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova
Politica

Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova

Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"
Politica

Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"

Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se sei un cane
Politica

Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se...

Stryker's Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in Europe

- "The 24-hour indication opens the treatment window to patients whose stroke would previously have progressed until all the brain tissue surrounding the affected arteries was dead, leaving them with a life of significant disabilities," said Dr. Raul Nogueira of Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory University. "These patients now have a much better chance for an independent life without disability."

Stryker's Trevo Retriever is the first and only thrombectomy device to receive FDA clearance, and now a CE marking, to significantly reduce disability in patients up to 24 hours from symptom onset. Until now, mechanical thrombectomy devices like the Trevo Retriever were only cleared for use up to six hours from symptom onset – leaving a significant population of stroke patients ineligible to receive treatment. However, recent randomized clinical data from the Stryker-sponsored DAWN Trial shows that patients presenting in the six- to 24-hour window who meet specific imaging criteria and are treated with the Trevo Retriever are almost four times as likely to be functionally independent at 90 days post-stroke, compared to those treated with medical management alone.1

"Along with the expanded indication in the U.S., this expanded indication for Trevo in Europe marks a significant milestone in the treatment of stroke patients who suffer from this disease," said Mark H. Paul, president of Stryker's Neurovascular division. "We believed this future was possible, which is why we invested in the DAWN Trial. Through our dedication to help patients suffering from ischemic stroke, we are living our mission to make healthcare better."

"This is a big step forward, expanding the proportion of eligible patients for mechanical thrombectomy," said Prof. Urs Fischer, Department of Neurology, University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland. "For patients with a stroke of an unknown time of symptom onset or a wake-up stroke, a new therapeutic option is now available. However, mechanical thrombectomy should still be performed as quickly as possible, as numerous studies have shown that stroke patients treated early after symptom onset have a better outcome than patients treated late."

The Trevo Retriever was used exclusively in the DAWN Trial and was included in the DEFUSE 3 study – producing the largest cohort of data for a single device across the two late window stroke trials that led to the recent updates to the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA) guidelines. Based on the depth of clinical evidence, stent retrievers like the Trevo Retriever are recommended as the standard of care for stroke patients experiencing a large artery blockage by the AHA's Stroke Guidelines.2

"FDA clearance and CE approval of the Trevo Retriever have effectively quadrupled the treatment window from zero-six hours to zero-24 hours from time last seen well. Nonetheless, every minute still matters because in each individual patient, the earlier the blood flow is restored to the brain, the lower the resultant burden of permanent brain damage. Therefore, it is still imperative that all caregivers in the stroke pathway – from EMS to emergency room physicians to stroke neurologists to interventionalists – continue to deliver the fastest and most workflow-efficient treatment of stroke," said Dr. Tudor Jovin, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

About the Trevo Retriever The Trevo Retriever is a tiny stent-shaped medical device that is attached to a thin wire. In a minimally invasive procedure that utilizes X-ray, the physician navigates the retriever from the femoral artery, which is located in the upper leg, to the blocked blood artery in the brain. The retriever is designed to ensnare the blood clot and remove it from the body.

An animation of Stryker's Trevo Retriever is available here: https://youtu.be/PxcERzyI67I

About Ischemic Stroke3,4,5,6 An ischemic stroke occurs when an artery in the brain becomes blocked by a blood clot or other substance such as plaque, a fatty material. Blood vessels carry blood, oxygen and nutrients throughout the body and to the brain. When the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen, it fails to work properly. Depending on the severity of the stroke and the area of the brain affected, loss of brain function or death may occur. Ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke, accounting for 87% of stroke cases. Each year, 17 million people in the world suffer a stroke and 6.5 million people die from a stroke.

About Stryker Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contactHeather MorrisonInprela+1 612 677 2023heather@inprela.com

in evidenza
Barbara D'urso chiama Alves Il Ken umano sbarca in tv

Spettacoli

Barbara D'urso chiama Alves
Il Ken umano sbarca in tv

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.