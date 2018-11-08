Suning announces EUR 15 bn global procurement spend during CIIE

Pakistan, Asia Bibi scarcerata ma Ã¨ mistero su dove sia
Politica

Pakistan, Asia Bibi scarcerata ma Ã¨ mistero su dove sia

Amianto, Landini: subito risposte Governo in legge di bilancio
Economia

Amianto, Landini: subito risposte Governo in legge di bilancio

California, sparatoria in un bar: feriti. Morto l'assalitore
Politica

California, sparatoria in un bar: feriti. Morto l'assalitore

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Legge sarÃ  approvata subito ma avrÃ  effetti dal 2020"
Politica

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Legge sarÃ  approvata subito ma avrÃ  effetti dal 2020"

Scontro con Cnn, Trump revoca accredito al corrispondente Acosta
Politica

Scontro con Cnn, Trump revoca accredito al corrispondente Acosta

Sequestro record di eroina in un container al porto di Genova
Cronache

Sequestro record di eroina in un container al porto di Genova

Bonafede: stop prescrizione dopo primo grado per tutti i reati
Politica

Bonafede: stop prescrizione dopo primo grado per tutti i reati

Hera, Rossetti: "Abbiamo intrapreso un percorso digitale"
Economia

Hera, Rossetti: "Abbiamo intrapreso un percorso digitale"

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro dicembre 2019 riforma del processo penale"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro dicembre 2019 riforma del processo penale"

MyBank, Ferrero (MyBank): "MyBank non Ã¨ solo pagamenti digitali"
Economia

MyBank, Ferrero (MyBank): "MyBank non Ã¨ solo pagamenti digitali"

Le microsfere 3M che rendono i veicoli piÃ¹ leggeri
Economia

Le microsfere 3M che rendono i veicoli piÃ¹ leggeri

EICMA 2018: tante novitÃ  in casa YAMAHA
Motori

EICMA 2018: tante novitÃ  in casa YAMAHA

EICMA 2018, intervista a Salvatore Nicola Nanni Direttore BMW Motorrad Italia
Motori

EICMA 2018, intervista a Salvatore Nicola Nanni Direttore BMW Motorrad Italia

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione
Politica

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali
Politica

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions
Politica

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions

FI occupa i banchi del Governo in Aula, Rosato sospende i lavori: "Inaccettabile"
Politica

FI occupa i banchi del Governo in Aula, Rosato sospende i lavori: "Inaccettabile"

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross
Motori

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi
Politica

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA
Motori

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA


Suning announces EUR 15 bn global procurement spend during CIIE

- SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning Holdings Group ('Suning'), the commercial giant ranked second among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China, has announced that the scale of its global procurement has now reached almost EUR 15 billion.

The milestone was revealed during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai - the first import-themed expo being held by the Chinese government this week. Suning chose the occasion to host its own '2018 Suning Global Supply Chain Summit'.

Suning's event, held on 6th November, saw key figures from the retail industry and government discuss the opportunities presented by China's move to boost overseas imports. The country is projected to import products and services worth over USD 10 trillion in the next five years.

Suning alone plans to import goods worth a further EUR 10 billion in the coming years. The business forecasts that more than 5,000 overseas brands will be introduced into the lucrative domestic market through Suning's smart retail platform and its global supply chain.

Zhang Jindong, Chairman of Suning Holdings Group, said, "Building the win-win and complementary strategic relationship with mutual trust with more and more global business partners is an essential path for the company's future development."

Suning is positioning itself as the best partner of retail channels in China. The group's smart retail subsidiary, Suning.com, is listed on the Fortune Global 500 and is the largest O2O retailer in China. It now has over 10,000 stores in more than 600 cities and earlier this year was ranked China's most valuable brand in the retail industry, with a brand value of 230.628 billion RMB.

Sun Weimin, Deputy Chairman of Suning.com, told the audience, "The consumption upgrade in China is becoming the new impetus of growth in the global consumer market. After 40 years of reform, China is further opening its market, to increase overseas supply and meet these evolving domestic consumption trends."

Suning took a 500-strong purchasing and sourcing team to CIIE where it explored partnerships with overseas brands from Europe, Japan, Australia and North America. Seven of its existing partners attended CIIE as guests: Whirlpool, A.O. Smith, Rinnai, Noritz, ANCO, Ariston and Metcash.

Suning also brought Italian Football Club Internazionale Milano S.p.A., commonly referred to as Inter, and LAOX, one of the largest duty-free shopping corporationsin Japan, to exhibit at CIIE. Since its 2016 acquisition by Suning, Inter achieved partnerships with several influential brands including China Unicom, Beko and Maotai and is aiming to engage with more consumer brands and fans in the local market.

Other speakers at the 2018 Suning Global Supply Chain Summit included Jin Hong, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Commerce Trade Development Council (China); Gonca Yilmaz Batur, Deputy Minister of the Turkish Ministry of Trade; Nora K. Terrado, Deputy Minister of Philippine Ministry of Industry and Trade; Jorge O'Ryan, Director of Prochile; Ottenberg Karsten, Chairman of Directors Board, CEO of BSH Home Appliance; Rebecca Wang, Vice President of Nestle Great China; and Robert Coviello, Asia Executive Director of Bunge Limited.

Earlier this month, Suning.com revealed it had generated operating revenues totaling RMB 172.97 billion (USD 24.79 billion) during the first three quarters of 2018, up 31.15% year-on-year. Suning Group has annual revenues of RMB 557.9 billion (approximately EUR 69 billion).

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2018, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 80.85 billion USD (557.88 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment, among which Suning.com is listed on the 2017 and 2018 list of Fortune Global 500. www.suningholdings.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781670/Suning.jpg

 


in evidenza
Ballottaggio Ibrahimovic-Pato Non solo Paquetà a centrocampo

Calciomercato Milan

Ballottaggio Ibrahimovic-Pato
Non solo Paquetà a centrocampo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.