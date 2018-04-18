Suning Brings Interplay Of Design, Tech And Retail To Life At Milan Design Week

Di Battista: "In quale altro Paese Berlusconi potrebbe dare ancora carte?"
Politica

Di Battista: "In quale altro Paese Berlusconi potrebbe dare ancora carte?"

Treno 'Rock', Mazzoncini (ad FS): "Da' l'idea di essere in una grande metropolitana"
Politica

Treno 'Rock', Mazzoncini (ad FS): "Da' l'idea di essere in una grande metropolitana"

Treno 'Rock', Iacono (ad Trenitalia): "Porteremo pendolari alla pari con clienti alta velocitÃ "
Politica

Treno 'Rock', Iacono (ad Trenitalia): "Porteremo pendolari alla pari con clienti alta...

Di Battista: "SarÃ² molto educato, questo Ã¨ il primo comizio da ex parlamentare"
Politica

Di Battista: "SarÃ² molto educato, questo Ã¨ il primo comizio da ex parlamentare"

Baci e abbracci per Di Battista tra i sostenitori M5s a Venafro
Politica

Baci e abbracci per Di Battista tra i sostenitori M5s a Venafro

L'abbraccio tra Di Battista e Andrea Greco, candidato M5s per il Molise, al comizio di Venafro
Politica

L'abbraccio tra Di Battista e Andrea Greco, candidato M5s per il Molise, al comizio di...

Di Battista interrotto da una sostenitrice al comizio M5s, scherza "PerchÃ© non l'abbiamo candidata?"
Politica

Di Battista interrotto da una sostenitrice al comizio M5s, scherza "PerchÃ© non...

Di Battista racconta, a modo suo, il Transatlantico di Montecitorio al comizio M5s di Venafro
Politica

Di Battista racconta, a modo suo, il Transatlantico di Montecitorio al comizio M5s di...

Lega: subito governo se Di Maio fa passo indietro e stop veti
Politica

Lega: subito governo se Di Maio fa passo indietro e stop veti

Banda ultra larga, quando l'Italia va a tutta fibra
Economia

Banda ultra larga, quando l'Italia va a tutta fibra

Mattarella chiama, Casellati esplora. Primo round chiuso con lo stallo - Infografica
Politica

Mattarella chiama, Casellati esplora. Primo round chiuso con lo stallo - Infografica

Governo, Casellati riceve i capigruppo Lega di Camera e Senato
Politica

Governo, Casellati riceve i capigruppo Lega di Camera e Senato

Banda larga, Lanzalone (Acea): con Open Fiber accordo Win to Win
Economia

Banda larga, Lanzalone (Acea): con Open Fiber accordo Win to Win

Banda Larga, Arcuri (Invitalia): "Garantiamo uguali opportunitÃ "
Economia

Banda Larga, Arcuri (Invitalia): "Garantiamo uguali opportunitÃ "

Gentiloni: "NATO e Ue pilastri dell'Italia, guai a chi li tocca"
Politica

Gentiloni: "NATO e Ue pilastri dell'Italia, guai a chi li tocca"

Governo, Meloni: "M5s troppo rigido, Fdi ha fatto passi avanti"
Politica

Governo, Meloni: "M5s troppo rigido, Fdi ha fatto passi avanti"

A Napoli genitori in piazza contro alcool e droga tra i giovani
Cronache

A Napoli genitori in piazza contro alcool e droga tra i giovani

Ultimatum di Di Maio a Salvini: decida entro settimana su governo
Politica

Ultimatum di Di Maio a Salvini: decida entro settimana su governo

Consultazioni, Berlusconi "Niente altro da aggiungere" e Gelmini prende borsa e si prepara ad uscire
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi "Niente altro da aggiungere" e Gelmini prende borsa e si...

Guerini (PD): Governo? Saremo alternativi
Politica

Guerini (PD): Governo? Saremo alternativi

Suning Brings Interplay Of Design, Tech And Retail To Life At Milan Design Week

- MILAN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning Holdings Group, one of China's largest commercial enterprises, today unveiled a unique installation with legendary Italian football club F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. (Inter) at Milan Design Week that brings the interplay of design, technology and retail to life, as the firm looks to build ties with the international design community.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8310751-suning-holdings-milan-design-week-fc-internazionale-milano/

The 'Innovative Passion' exhibition features the 'Colours of Passion', the art installation of Inter logo, and cutting-edge Smart Retail innovations including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition to create a unique visual and immersive experience. The space showcases Suning's 'Magic Mirror', providing shoppers with customised Avatar reflections featuring virtual clothes or accessories, and an 'Emotional Wall' that demonstrates how Suning's 'Biu' AI system will transform someone's home into one that understands them better, reshaping their way of living.

Suning's debut at Milan Design Week, which runs from 17-22 April and is one of the most important design events in the world, reflects the importance placed on design by a new generation of Chinese consumers who are willing to pay more for style. Along with revealing concepts about how people will live – and shop – in the future, Suning is in the Italian capital to exchange innovative thinking and cultural insights with the design industry.

Steven Zhang, Vice President, Suning International and Board Member, F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A., said: "We see Milan Design Week as a platform to engage the international design community in a win-win scenario. Suning has created intelligent and innovative shopping experiences to usher in a Smart Retail era for brands and consumers, which will benefit the design industry. But with consumption there will also be insights from the design field – and there is an exciting opportunity for us to learn more from one another."

By promoting international cooperation in the design field, Suning hopes to work with global design powerhouses to improve product development as it looks to do deals with more overseas brands wanting to access the lucrative China market. Suning is also looking to create more opportunities for the next generation of talent. In Milan this week, the Chinese company is exploring long-term cooperation with local design colleges and welcoming students into its 'Innovative Passion' space to participate in interactions and share insights.

Suning has pioneered technological innovation through its online-to-offline (O2O) Smart Retail ecosystem across diversified industries including its Fortune Global 500 retail operation, Suning.com. It says innovations including Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) will become ubiquitous and will not only improve the consumer experience but also help manufacturers and designers to meet evolving consumer desires and demands by designing products that will be embraced by the market.

Steven Zhang added: "With advanced consumer demands for better and more stylish living, Suning will build more partnerships with global design powers by further sharing our Smart Retail advantages both online and offline."

Based on its Smart Retail strategy, Suning has developed a number of innovative business practices to boost the consumer experience. Suning's unmanned Biu stores, which leverage facial recognition and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), as well as big data analysis, are already providing Chinese consumers with an intelligent and effortless shopping experience.

Suning JIWU, one of the new O2O retail formats created as a result of consumer insights from big data mining, offers a comprehensive shopping experience including original designs, life essentials, cafe and creative interactions, connecting with a new generation of consumers who attach great importance to a more energetic attitude and refined lifestyle. These also make Suning able to provide an omni-channel solution to drive the future development of different business and industries.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2017, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 private-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 65.7 billion USD (412.95 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Sports, and Investment, among which Suning.com was listed on the 2017 list of Fortune Global 500.For more information see www.suningholdings.com

in evidenza
Gaspare, le foto della festa Isola, cala il sipario. Gallery

Spettacoli

Gaspare, le foto della festa
Isola, cala il sipario. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.