Suning Revealed Single's Day Shopping Festival Result with Omni-Channel Sales Increased By 132%

Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli
Cronache

Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli

Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati
Politica

Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati

Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50
Spettacoli

Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50

Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless
Economia

Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless

Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless
Economia

Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless

Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle
Cronache

Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle

Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria
Cronache

Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria

Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente
Economia

Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente

Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video
Roma

Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video

Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci
Cronache

Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci

Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola
Cronache

Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola

Rai, Salini: "Stabilizzati 3mila precari, entro gennaio 2019 ne assumeremo altri 500"
Politica

Rai, Salini: "Stabilizzati 3mila precari, entro gennaio 2019 ne assumeremo altri 500"

I penalisti il 23 novembre a Roma per difendere la Costituzione
Cronache

I penalisti il 23 novembre a Roma per difendere la Costituzione

Spazio, 30 anni fa il primo e unico volo della navetta Buran
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, 30 anni fa il primo e unico volo della navetta Buran

Migranti, "Baobab Experience non chiude, da Salvini solo spot"
Cronache

Migranti, "Baobab Experience non chiude, da Salvini solo spot"

Manovra, Bonafede: il governo va avanti per bene dei cittadini
Politica

Manovra, Bonafede: il governo va avanti per bene dei cittadini

Neri MarcorÃ© scherza sul Colosseo con il robot-umanoide Sophia
Economia

Neri MarcorÃ© scherza sul Colosseo con il robot-umanoide Sophia

Eugenio Blasetti Direttore Comunicazione Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

Eugenio Blasetti Direttore Comunicazione Mercedes Benz Italia

Top Utility italiane: 4,6 mld di investimenti per l'innovazione
Economia

Top Utility italiane: 4,6 mld di investimenti per l'innovazione

Dl Genova, Bonafede: l'approvazione Ã¨ una risposta importante
Politica

Dl Genova, Bonafede: l'approvazione Ã¨ una risposta importante


Suning Revealed Single's Day Shopping Festival Result with Omni-Channel Sales Increased By 132%

- "The theme of this year's Single's Day festival was 'Shopping online, shopping offline, shopping with Suning', "said Zhang Jindong, Chairman of Suning Holdings Group. "The pure online E-commerce is dead. As the smart retailer, Suning is committed to promoting our new concept of future retailing and styled living through intelligent solutions, the connection of different consumption scenarios, the combination of online and offline marketing, and customer immersion to achieve an enhanced retail experience. It is with such a solid foundation and strategy that a satisfactory result can be achieved on this shopping festival."

Highlights of Suning.com's Single's Day Shopping Festival

The Suning smart retail strategy focuses on a future of retail that leverages advances in new technology and merges different buying scenarios to create innovative online-to-offline experiences for consumers, reviving the high-street and making shopping more interesting and fun.

Throughout the single's day festival, 5 R&D bases around the world, 10 core data centers, 4000+ systems, and 10,000+ IT engineers fully dedicated, providing more than 200 million consumers with a full range of Suning services.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 80.85 billion USD (557.88 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment, among which Suning.com is listed on the 2017 and 2018 list of Fortune Global 500. www.suningholdings.com


in evidenza
Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro" Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Chiesa

Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro"
Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.