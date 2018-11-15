15 novembre 2018- 16:45 Suning Revealed Single's Day Shopping Festival Result with Omni-Channel Sales Increased By 132%

- "The theme of this year's Single's Day festival was 'Shopping online, shopping offline, shopping with Suning', "said Zhang Jindong, Chairman of Suning Holdings Group. "The pure online E-commerce is dead. As the smart retailer, Suning is committed to promoting our new concept of future retailing and styled living through intelligent solutions, the connection of different consumption scenarios, the combination of online and offline marketing, and customer immersion to achieve an enhanced retail experience. It is with such a solid foundation and strategy that a satisfactory result can be achieved on this shopping festival."

Highlights of Suning.com's Single's Day Shopping Festival

The Suning smart retail strategy focuses on a future of retail that leverages advances in new technology and merges different buying scenarios to create innovative online-to-offline experiences for consumers, reviving the high-street and making shopping more interesting and fun.

Throughout the single's day festival, 5 R&D bases around the world, 10 core data centers, 4000+ systems, and 10,000+ IT engineers fully dedicated, providing more than 200 million consumers with a full range of Suning services.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 80.85 billion USD (557.88 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment, among which Suning.com is listed on the 2017 and 2018 list of Fortune Global 500. www.suningholdings.com