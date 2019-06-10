Suning to Present at CES Asia with its latest Retail Technology for a Smarter life

De Luca, Regione Campania_ â€œNecessarie alleanze Italia in Europa
Economia

De Luca, Regione Campania_ â€œNecessarie alleanze Italia in Europa

Quarant'anni fa moriva John Wayne, leggenda del cinema
Spettacoli

Quarant'anni fa moriva John Wayne, leggenda del cinema

Confindustria GI, Boccia_ Debito, deficit e crescita_ temi da affrontare
Economia

Confindustria GI, Boccia_ Debito, deficit e crescita_ temi da affrontare

"Chernobyl", nuova miniserie su Sky a 33 anni dalla tragedia
Spettacoli

"Chernobyl", nuova miniserie su Sky a 33 anni dalla tragedia

Bali, il vulcano Agung di nuovo in eruzione
Politica

Bali, il vulcano Agung di nuovo in eruzione

Dentro la metro Repubblica di Roma a quasi 8 mesi dall'incidente
Cronache

Dentro la metro Repubblica di Roma a quasi 8 mesi dall'incidente

Microsoft svela la nuova Xbox, al lancio c'Ã¨ anche Keanu Reeves
Scienza e tecnologia

Microsoft svela la nuova Xbox, al lancio c'Ã¨ anche Keanu Reeves

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione
Politica

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa
Sport

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa

Passaggio di consegne tra Cirio e Chiamparino, il neo presidente del Piemonte: â€œRingrazio Sergioâ€
Politica

Passaggio di consegne tra Cirio e Chiamparino, il neo presidente del Piemonte:...

Il neo presidente del Piemonte Cirio si insedia in Regione, stretta di mano con Chiamparino
Politica

Il neo presidente del Piemonte Cirio si insedia in Regione, stretta di mano con...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"
Politica

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"
Culture

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile
Politica

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono ancora al sicuro"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono...

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"
Economia

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay Pride di Roma
Politica

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay...


Suning to Present at CES Asia with its latest Retail Technology for a Smarter life

- This year at CES Asia, in its "Smart Life+"segement, Suning will demonstrate its latest innovations of the firm's Smart Home Appliances based on its Biu OS system, such as Biu refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, automatic washing machines, new fans, and smart security kits. Meanwhile, the company will release its BiuLink Open Agreement at a press conference held on June 12, through which Suning will work with partners to explore cross-brand connectivity. The Biu+ Ecology aims to create an open platform for sharing resources across the smart home appliance industry, leading the smart home industry to cope with problems and challenges.

As the largest omni-channel retailer in China, Suning will also showcase its core technology smart retail innovations in the "Smart Retail+" section of its booth. The company will exhibit its digital store product solutions including self-service cash register, weighing rack, off-hook system, commodity heat, and track heat, which will help to increase retail operation efficiency and improve customer experience.

In the "Smart Solutions+" segment, Suning will demonstrate its four cloud solutions, supply cloud, retail cloud, management cloud and basic cloud, to enable retailers to access its basic technology tools to increase industry efficiency. On June 11, Suning will share its insights on how technology will impact and re-shape the retail industry at a conference themed "Technology-powered Smart Retail for the Next Decade."

Dr. Jack Jing, COO of Suning Technology Group, said: "Nowadays, an increasing number of SME in the retail industry is facing crucial challenges. As the leading omni channel smart retailer, Suning has deep insights into how technology is reshaping retail. Suning is willing to share its technology and experience to enable refined internal management and accelerate the digitalization of the retail industry."

With Suning's next generation Smart Life+, Smart Retail +, and Smart Solution+ technologies, Suning is dedicated to improving the shopping experience of its existing 600 million registered members, while continuing to attract new customers, to lead the ecosystem across industries by creating an elite quality of life for all.

CES Asia 2019 runs from June 11-13, 2019 in Shanghai. Suning's booth is located at No. 2002, N2 Area.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2018 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899993/Suning_CES_Asia_2019.jpg  


in evidenza
Colpi di scena finali nella Casa Il vincitore del reality e poi...

GRANDE FRATELLO 2019

Colpi di scena finali nella Casa
Il vincitore del reality e poi...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.