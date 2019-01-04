4 gennaio 2019- 11:40 Suning to Showcase Latest in AI-based Smart Retail and Smart Home Innovation at CES 2019

- Suning's booth, which is themed 'Suning — China's Largest Omni-channel Retailer' and located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area, will bring visitors a futuristic vision of the Smart Retail and Smart Home by presenting a number of AI-based commercial applications across Suning's current business portfolio.

Dr Jack Jing, COO of Suning Technology Group, who will be revealing more about Suning's RaaS (Retail as a Service) strategy based on the Smart Retail concept at CES 2019, says: "We're excited to be coming to CES 2019 and demonstrating more about our Smart Retail practices along with the leaps we're making in AI, including at our Silicon Valley R&D centre. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth and showing them how we're using AI technologies to perceive consumer habits, predict consumption trends, guide manufacturing, and provide consumers with diversified and personalized products and services."

The latest tech-driven applications and products exhibited at Suning's booth this year will highlight:

Suning will also showcase its latest developments in Smart Home, such as 'Magic Mirror', the Biu Smart Speaker and PPTV Quantum dot TV, featuring the Suning developed Biu OS platform which is based on pioneering IoT and intelligent voice control. On 7th January Dr Jing will also speak at China Night, an event jointly hosted by the Consulate General of China in San Francisco and the Organizing Committee of China Information Technology Expo (CITE). It is designed to facilitate communication between Chinese and overseas corporations and to build a platform for showcasing opportunities.

Suning's booth will be located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2018 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804137/SUNING_booth.jpg