Suning to Showcase Latest in AI-based Smart Retail and Smart Home Innovation at CES 2019

Scomparso ambasciatore Nordcorea a Roma: richiesta d'asilo?
Politica

Scomparso ambasciatore Nordcorea a Roma: richiesta d'asilo?

Il tonfo di Apple a Wall Street, cosa succede all'azienda di Jobs
Economia

Il tonfo di Apple a Wall Street, cosa succede all'azienda di Jobs

Camera Usa vota per fine shutdown, ma non approva fondi per muro
Politica

Camera Usa vota per fine shutdown, ma non approva fondi per muro

La tempesta Pabuk in Thailandia blocca centinaia di turisti sulle isole
Politica

La tempesta Pabuk in Thailandia blocca centinaia di turisti sulle isole

Olivia Newton-John data in fin di vita smentisce con un video: ''Voci estremamente esagerate''
Politica

Olivia Newton-John data in fin di vita smentisce con un video: ''Voci estremamente...

Opel Ã¨ sulla strada giusta. Il video del 2018
Motori

Opel Ã¨ sulla strada giusta. Il video del 2018

Incendio sul monte Martica a Varese, 100 ettari di bosco in fumo
Politica

Incendio sul monte Martica a Varese, 100 ettari di bosco in fumo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 5 gennaio

Giro in motoslitta per Di Maio
Politica

Giro in motoslitta per Di Maio

Congresso Usa, Nancy Pelosi arriva coi nipotini
Politica

Congresso Usa, Nancy Pelosi arriva coi nipotini

La piÃ¹ giovane al Congresso: Ocasio-Cortez tutta in bianco
Politica

La piÃ¹ giovane al Congresso: Ocasio-Cortez tutta in bianco

Quando Salvini incitava i sindaci: "Ribellatevi..."
Politica

Quando Salvini incitava i sindaci: "Ribellatevi..."

A Pompei riapre la Schola Armatorarum, l'edificio crollÃ² nel 2010
Culture

A Pompei riapre la Schola Armatorarum, l'edificio crollÃ² nel 2010

Daniele Silvestri torna a sorpresa con anteprima del nuovo album
Spettacoli

Daniele Silvestri torna a sorpresa con anteprima del nuovo album

Supercoppa Juve-Milan, nello stadio saudita stop alle donne sole
Politica

Supercoppa Juve-Milan, nello stadio saudita stop alle donne sole

Dl sicurezza, Nardella: "Vogliamo arrivare a un ricorso alla Corte Costituzionale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Nardella: "Vogliamo arrivare a un ricorso alla Corte Costituzionale"

Napoli nella morsa del freddo, qualche fiocco di neve scende sul quartiere Vomero
Politica

Napoli nella morsa del freddo, qualche fiocco di neve scende sul quartiere Vomero

Dl sicurezza, Nardella: "Apriremo tavolo per azzerare effetti negativi, non violeremo leggi"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Nardella: "Apriremo tavolo per azzerare effetti negativi, non violeremo...

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: poveretti quei sindaci, Ã¨ finita pacchia
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: poveretti quei sindaci, Ã¨ finita pacchia


Suning to Showcase Latest in AI-based Smart Retail and Smart Home Innovation at CES 2019

- Suning's booth, which is themed 'Suning — China's Largest Omni-channel Retailer' and located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area, will bring visitors a futuristic vision of the Smart Retail and Smart Home by presenting a number of AI-based commercial applications across Suning's current business portfolio.

Dr Jack Jing, COO of Suning Technology Group, who will be revealing more about Suning's RaaS (Retail as a Service) strategy based on the Smart Retail concept at CES 2019, says: "We're excited to be coming to CES 2019 and demonstrating more about our Smart Retail practices along with the leaps we're making in AI, including at our Silicon Valley R&D centre. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth and showing them how we're using AI technologies to perceive consumer habits, predict consumption trends, guide manufacturing, and provide consumers with diversified and personalized products and services." 

The latest tech-driven applications and products exhibited at Suning's booth this year will highlight:

Suning will also showcase its latest developments in Smart Home, such as 'Magic Mirror', the Biu Smart Speaker and PPTV Quantum dot TV, featuring the Suning developed Biu OS platform which is based on pioneering IoT and intelligent voice control. On 7th January Dr Jing will also speak at China Night, an event jointly hosted by the Consulate General of China in San Francisco and the Organizing Committee of China Information Technology Expo (CITE). It is designed to facilitate communication between Chinese and overseas corporations and to build a platform for showcasing opportunities.

Suning's booth will be located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2018 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804137/SUNING_booth.jpg


in evidenza
Sonda sul lato oscuro della Luna La Cina è una potenza spaziale

Culture

Sonda sul lato oscuro della Luna
La Cina è una potenza spaziale

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.