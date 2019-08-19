SUNRIGHTS INC to become ADK Emotions NY, Inc.

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa
Cronache

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo
Politica

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni
Spettacoli

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia
Sport

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni
Cronache

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"
Politica

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"

Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"
Politica

Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"

Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualitÃ  e onestÃ "
Politica

Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualitÃ  e onestÃ "

Grillo: pensavo Salvini fosse leale, invece ha pugnalato
Politica

Grillo: pensavo Salvini fosse leale, invece ha pugnalato

Colombia, il Giorno della Pigrizia: in strada con letti e amache
Politica

Colombia, il Giorno della Pigrizia: in strada con letti e amache

Simon Gautier, le immagini del recupero del corpo
Cronache

Simon Gautier, le immagini del recupero del corpo

Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen
Politica

Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna
Politica

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna

Roberto Casaleggio "redivivo" : "Accordo M5s-Pd? Lascerei il Movimento"
Video

Roberto Casaleggio "redivivo" : "Accordo M5s-Pd? Lascerei il Movimento"

E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento
Cronache

E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento

L'appello di Mediterranea: "Aiutateci a salvare vite, aprite i cuori e i portafogli"
Politica

L'appello di Mediterranea: "Aiutateci a salvare vite, aprite i cuori e i portafogli"

La profezia di Bossi: 5 stelle? Ci avrei pensato 10 volte prima di allearmi
Politica

La profezia di Bossi: 5 stelle? Ci avrei pensato 10 volte prima di allearmi

Governo, Patuanelli (M5s): "Salvini ci insulta, nostra fiducia Ã¨ in Conte e Mattarella"
Politica

Governo, Patuanelli (M5s): "Salvini ci insulta, nostra fiducia Ã¨ in Conte e Mattarella"

Salvini: "Grillini hanno faccia di bronzo a governare col PD", e la folla urla 'voto, voto'
Politica

Salvini: "Grillini hanno faccia di bronzo a governare col PD", e la folla urla 'voto,...

Salvini: "Chi pensa di governare un anno con la Lega e uno col PD ha dei problemi"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi pensa di governare un anno con la Lega e uno col PD ha dei problemi"


SUNRIGHTS INC to become ADK Emotions NY, Inc.

- This follows the announcement in Japan of a merger between d-rights, a Tokyo-based production and management company specializing in animation IP, and ADK Emotions Inc. ("ADK Emotions"), a Tokyo-based content and rights management company and subsidiary of ADK Holdings Inc., also effective October 1, 2019.

ADK Emotions was established in January 2019 as part of its parent advertising company ASATSU-DK Inc.'s ("ADK") transition to a holding company, ADK Holdings Inc. Since then, ADK Emotions has assumed much of ADK's contents business, taking on a more independent role with a greater degree of specialization while expanding its business operations with special regard to original IP creation, overseas development, and new digital ventures. The merger is a cornerstone of ADK Emotions' strategy to accelerate the global growth of its contents business, employing the industry know-how of d-rights and SUNRIGHTS.

Prior to restructuring, ADK acquired a 51% stake in d-rights in 2014 before converting it into a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2018. As a subsidiary, d-rights produces a wide range of content, handling everything from project planning to the production of original characters, cartoons, video games, online content, and more. New York-based SUNRIGHTS serves the American and European markets with a primary focus on the popular BEYBLADE franchise.

ADK Emotions NY Inc. will operate under new management, with Shuji "Shawn" Wada (President & CEO) and Daichi "David" Wakabayashi (COO) overseeing the continued success of BEYBLADE BURST as well as growing new and exciting additions to their library.

For inquiries, please contact:

ADK Emotions NY Inc. (currently operating as SUNRIGHTS Inc) at +1 646-284-9801 or info@sunrights-inc.com 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961869/Sunrights_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961870/ADK_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961868/Sunrights___Beyblade_Burst_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
E' scontro Richard Gere-Salvini ' Baby Trump '. 'Buonista milionario'

Migranti

E' scontro Richard Gere-Salvini
'Baby Trump'. 'Buonista milionario'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.