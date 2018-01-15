Suntech Showcases Signature Solar Modules at the 2018 World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

- Opened on January 15, WFES is North East and North Africa（NENA）premier business-to-business event which is for all professionals in the solar energy and other related fields. More than 30,000 solar energy industry professionals from 175 countries attended the exhibition, with over 600 leading manufacturers, service providers and suppliers' participation.

During the show, Suntech has brought with them four signature solar modules:

By using black silicon technology and Perc technology ,the solar modules can greatly improve the efficiency to 18.0%. The maximum 1500 V DC can save total system costs. The module is certified to withstand 3800 Pa wind and 5400 Pa snow loads.

With a glass-glass structure, this module can extend life span. The lack of grounding requirement reduces BOS costs. It also offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty. Suitable for agriculture and fishing projects.

By using bifacial Perc cell and double glass technology, backside power of the module can gain up to 25%.Special distributed junction-box design avoids shading on the back side.

Optimize circuit can decrease internal loss, it can also reduce the hot spots and minimize panel degradation. With excellent weak light performance, it can maximize power output.

NENA is a large energy consuming district with tremendous prospect for the development of new energy sources. Suntech is one of the first Chinese PV companies that enters the market with high market reputation and brand influence in the market.

WFES 2018 runs from January 15 to 18. Interested parties may visit Suntech at booth 6221.