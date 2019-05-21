Sweden's Frantzén Claims Top Spot on the Much Anticipated Annual Event Opinionated About Dining's Top 100+ European Restaurants List 2019

Huawei, Usa sospendono 90 giorni ordine messa al bando forniture
Huawei, Usa sospendono 90 giorni ordine messa al bando forniture

Conte: "Non mi sento sfiduciato da nessuno"
Conte: "Non mi sento sfiduciato da nessuno"

Governo, Conte: "Salvini e Di Maio continueranno a litigare? Lo escludo. Non c'Ã¨ nessuna crisi"
Governo, Conte: "Salvini e Di Maio continueranno a litigare? Lo escludo. Non c'è nessuna crisi"

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledì, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Conte: "In arrivo decreto per cabina di regia 'Benessere Italia'"
Conte: "In arrivo decreto per cabina di regia 'Benessere Italia'"

Infografica - Niki Lauda, campione in pista e manager vincente
Infografica - Niki Lauda, campione in pista e manager vincente

Governo, Renzi: â€œConte Ã¨ un disastro, indegno dell'Italiaâ€
Governo, Renzi: "Conte è un disastro, indegno dell'Italia"

Salvini e il Rosario, Renzi â€œGiura sul Vangelo e anni fa bestemmiava come uno scaricatore di portoâ€
Salvini e il Rosario, Renzi "Giura sul Vangelo e anni fa bestemmiava come uno scaricatore di porto"

Rifiuti zero in ospedale: l'azienda Newster guarda all'Africa
Rifiuti zero in ospedale: l'azienda Newster guarda all'Africa

Bocelli agli studenti a Napoli: "Impegnatevi a produrre bellezza"
Bocelli agli studenti a Napoli: "Impegnatevi a produrre bellezza"

Francia, un uomo si arrampica sulla Tour Eiffel
Francia, un uomo si arrampica sulla Tour Eiffel

Global Sustainability Forum, 3 giorni alla Luiss business school
Global Sustainability Forum, 3 giorni alla Luiss business school

ActionAid: a Exco perchÃ© cooperazione sia per sviluppo dei popoli
ActionAid: a Exco perché cooperazione sia per sviluppo dei popoli

Salvate con un cesareo: quattro volpi commuovono gli inglesi
Salvate con un cesareo: quattro volpi commuovono gli inglesi

Europee, Olimpia Troili candidata Pd: riformare governance Ue
Europee, Olimpia Troili candidata Pd: riformare governance Ue

Africa, De Lorenzo: formiamo i giovani per dare loro un futuro
Africa, De Lorenzo: formiamo i giovani per dare loro un futuro

Calenda va ad abbracciare Renzi prima del comizio a Milano: â€œCome ai vecchi tempiâ€
Calenda va ad abbracciare Renzi prima del comizio a Milano: "Come ai vecchi tempi"

Governo, Calenda: â€œAlmeno quando litigavamo noi poi governavamo, questi recitanoâ€
Governo, Calenda: "Almeno quando litigavamo noi poi governavamo, questi recitano"

Fraccaro: "Affrontiamo dl sicurezza e famiglia, vediamo che succede"
Fraccaro: "Affrontiamo dl sicurezza e famiglia, vediamo che succede"


Sweden's Frantzén Claims Top Spot on the Much Anticipated Annual Event Opinionated About Dining's Top 100+ European Restaurants List 2019

-

Newly adorned with their prestigious third star from 2018 - a first for Sweden - this only further affirmed their presence in the world of gastronomy. 

The unveiling of this year's list remained equally dispersed across Europe, with no single country dominating the prestigious top 10. Schloss Schauenstein, Switzerlandnarrowly missed out on coming first for a second year running sliding into second place. Asador Etxebarri, Spainon the other hand, held firmly onto their third best spot from 2018, proving that the simple but refined art of grilling. 

L'Arpège from France and Restaurant Quique Dacostafrom Spain are yet to be seen absent from the top 10 since the first ever 2013 list and their incredible achievements have been recognised by this year's Five Consecutive Years in the Top 10 awards.

Newcomers have likewise been given the spotlight this year with Restaurant Barr from Denmark being crowned Best New Restaurant.

Lido 84 Italy and Daniel Berlinfrom Sweden made huge leaps from 2018, jumping from 21st and 29th to 10th and 5th place respectively,

Noma from Denmark have also made a bold comeback with Noma 2.0's first appearance on the lists by landing in ninth place this year. Others on the top 10 include: La Marine from France andLe Calandrefrom Italy.

Steve Plotnicki, OAD founder, says 'From the acknowledgement that Bjorn Frantzen's restaurant deserves to be named the number one restaurant in Europe despite being open for a mere 18 months, to the long list of wonderful new restaurants making their debut on the list, the OAD reviewers have once again demonstrated that they are at the forefront of the European fine dining scene."

Images of the event 20th May:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Tr2tY5v3VK-JcxHgDzHaE9n7Cy-dNNyI 

The top ten restaurants in Europe, OAD 2019:

The full list of the OAD's top 100 here: http://www.opinionatedaboutdining.com/2019/eu.html

About OAD:

Each year, OAD shares lists of the top restaurants within various global regions, as voted for by the website's knowledgeable reviewers. Based on reviews by over 6,000 voters, the list is the only global restaurant guide that considers a diner's background and reviewing experience, as well as the quality of restaurants they visit.

@OADTOP100 

www.opinionatedaboutdining.com

Contact:

Michelle Mclaughlin - michelle@mpeachandco.com    Telephone Number: + 44 7825732900

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890093/OAD_Top_100_2019.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833925/Opinionated_About_Dining_Logo.jpg


E' morto a 70 anni Niki Lauda Fu una leggenda della Formula 1

E' morto a 70 anni Niki Lauda
Fu una leggenda della Formula 1

