SweeGen names Shari Joslin SVP of Application Technology

Nato, le mogli dei leader mondiali visitano il museo africano
Politica

Nato, le mogli dei leader mondiali visitano il museo africano

Migranti, la nave Diciotti arrivata al porto di Trapani
Cronache

Migranti, la nave Diciotti arrivata al porto di Trapani

Palinsesti LA7, Urbano Cairo: "Rinnovo quinquennale a Floris. E Giletti...".
Spettacoli

Palinsesti LA7, Urbano Cairo: "Rinnovo quinquennale a Floris. E Giletti...".

Rovazzi torna con "Faccio quello che voglio": voglio un film mio
Spettacoli

Rovazzi torna con "Faccio quello che voglio": voglio un film mio

Inghilterra-Croazia, al vertice Nato i leader al cellulare
Politica

Inghilterra-Croazia, al vertice Nato i leader al cellulare

Tito Boeri: l'italiano medio Ã¨ disinformato sui migranti
Cronache

Tito Boeri: l'italiano medio Ã¨ disinformato sui migranti

Magliette rosse e manette, il flashmob sul molo di Trapani
Cronache

Magliette rosse e manette, il flashmob sul molo di Trapani

"Wandering People", il nuovo video degli Sleepwalker's Station
Spettacoli

"Wandering People", il nuovo video degli Sleepwalker's Station

Musica oltre gli stereotipi: la notte d'estate di HangarBicocca
Culture

Musica oltre gli stereotipi: la notte d'estate di HangarBicocca

Un'assistente parlamentare sviene durante relazione Antitrust in Senato
Cronache

Un'assistente parlamentare sviene durante relazione Antitrust in Senato

Libia, Conte: "In autunno conferenza in Italia con tutti steakholders interessati"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "In autunno conferenza in Italia con tutti steakholders interessati"

Diciotti, Conte: "Nave in arrivo a Trapani, responsabili di atti fuori legge verranno individuati"
Politica

Diciotti, Conte: "Nave in arrivo a Trapani, responsabili di atti fuori legge verranno...

Conte: "Ho parlato con Erdogan, blogger Cafiero Ã¨ stato rilasciato e rientrerÃ  a breve in Italia"
Politica

Conte: "Ho parlato con Erdogan, blogger Cafiero Ã¨ stato rilasciato e rientrerÃ  a breve...

Trapani, rimandato attracco della Diciotti, la nave punta a largo
Cronache

Trapani, rimandato attracco della Diciotti, la nave punta a largo

Mondiali, festa croata: speriamo nel miracolo ma Ã¨ giÃ  un'impresa
Sport

Mondiali, festa croata: speriamo nel miracolo ma Ã¨ giÃ  un'impresa

Migranti, Salvini: "Non mi fido di Ue, voglio vedere i fatti"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Non mi fido di Ue, voglio vedere i fatti"

Messico, dopo il terremoto spunta un tempio dentro a una piramide
Politica

Messico, dopo il terremoto spunta un tempio dentro a una piramide

Nato, Conte: "Ridimensioneremo impegno italiano in Afghanistan ma senza danneggiare nessuno"
Politica

Nato, Conte: "Ridimensioneremo impegno italiano in Afghanistan ma senza danneggiare...

Vertice Nato, Conte ai giornalisti: "Scusate ritardo, vertice ancora in corso"
Politica

Vertice Nato, Conte ai giornalisti: "Scusate ritardo, vertice ancora in corso"

Vertice Nato, Conte: "Italia non aumenterÃ  livello di spesa"
Politica

Vertice Nato, Conte: "Italia non aumenterÃ  livello di spesa"


SweeGen names Shari Joslin SVP of Application Technology

- Shari leads the company's product development and application activities, focusing specifically on application of SweeGen's portfolio of next generation, non-GMO verified stevia sweeteners like Reb M and Reb D into client's food and beverage brands.

"SweeGen is moving rapidly to respond to consumer demand for natural, zero-calorie and non-GMO sweeteners," said Chuck Davis, SweeGen's President, "Shari is the right person to help our customers effectively reduce sugar and calories in their products, while maintaining sugar-like taste.  She is a leader with an excellent track record of delivering results aligned with consumer trends."

Prior to joining Sweegen in 2018, Shari held various executive roles in the flavor industry focusing on domestic and global innovation with a proven track record in commercializing flavor and ingredient technologies. Shari has been a successful senior leader in product and process development, global innovation and business development for 29 years and worked for Brown Forman, Flavorman, Firmenich, Mane, Senomyx and Chromocell.

Shari received her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky and an Executive MBA from Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ.

"SweeGen has developed and commercialized an exceptional pipeline of innovative stevia sweeteners. I am very excited and honored for this opportunity to join SweeGen," states Shari Joslin, "With this new role, I am focusing on working directly with our clients to deliver great tasting, healthier food and beverage options for their consumers and expanding and strengthening their brand position. SweeGen is the solution provider with its innovative, non-GMO and non-caloric stevia sweeteners."

About SweeGen

SweeGen (OTC: SWEE) is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, beverage and flavor industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com or visit SweeGen's website www.sweegen.com.

Forward looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the future outlook and performance of SweeGen, Inc., and other statements based on current management expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are only made as of the date of this release, and SweeGen, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.  The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf  


in evidenza
Marcuzzi, seno in bella vista Belen, selfie allo specchio in slip

GOSSIP E GALLERY VIP

Marcuzzi, seno in bella vista
Belen, selfie allo specchio in slip

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.