Sweegen, what next?

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Politica

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Politica

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Economia

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
Politica

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Sport

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Politica

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Economia

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Motori

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Sport

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Politica

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Economia

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Politica

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Politica

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Cronache

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"


Sweegen, what next?

- Sweegen has achieved great success with the market adoption of its Non-GMO Bestevia® Reb M and Reb D as sweeteners as well as sweet taste modulators. Reb M and Reb D have proven as two of the best nature-based sugar reduction tools on the market so far.

The Coca Cola Company and PepsiCo have patented the use of Reb M and Reb D respectively at certain usage levels in beverage applications. The beverage industry shows great respect to this existing IP and in response has been looking for new stevia molecules beyond Reb M and Reb D that can be used specifically in beverages.

Sweegen's applications team, led by Shari Joslin, SVP of Application Technology, developed Bestevia® e+ with a taste profile closer to sugar, high solubility for use in concentrates, high stability, and a price competitive to sugar. "We have tested this new product in beverages, dairy, nut butter, condiments, jams, jellies and baked goods. The results are overwhelming and we are excited to show this new product to our customers," says Shari Joslin. Bestevia® e+ is being tested in a number of applications by a professional sensory panel with very promising results.

"Our newest stevia sweetener contains Reb E 95%, Reb M (below 50ppm) and other stevia compounds, and provides the food and beverage industry an economic solution for 100% sugar reduction. At the same time Bestevia® e+ meets consumer taste preference," says Katharina Pueller, director natural sweetener business.

Sweegen uses plant-based bioconversion to produce its non-GMO stevia sweeteners at a commercial volume. Most of Sweegen's products have already been Non-GMO Project Verified, are FDA-GRAS and FEMA-GRAS.  Bestevia® e+ is approved to be sold in the US, with other regulatory approvals pending.

Sweegen welcomes all industry partners to discuss sugar reduction solutions at Supply Side West in Las Vegas, at booth #3943 or at Flavorcon, booth #704.

ABOUT SWEEGENSweegen is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric stevia sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. Sweegen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality stevia sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit Sweegen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Sweegen. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen. Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf  


in evidenza
Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Culture

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.