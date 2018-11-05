5 novembre 2018- 16:29 Sweegen, what next?

- Sweegen has achieved great success with the market adoption of its Non-GMO Bestevia® Reb M and Reb D as sweeteners as well as sweet taste modulators. Reb M and Reb D have proven as two of the best nature-based sugar reduction tools on the market so far.

The Coca Cola Company and PepsiCo have patented the use of Reb M and Reb D respectively at certain usage levels in beverage applications. The beverage industry shows great respect to this existing IP and in response has been looking for new stevia molecules beyond Reb M and Reb D that can be used specifically in beverages.

Sweegen's applications team, led by Shari Joslin, SVP of Application Technology, developed Bestevia® e+ with a taste profile closer to sugar, high solubility for use in concentrates, high stability, and a price competitive to sugar. "We have tested this new product in beverages, dairy, nut butter, condiments, jams, jellies and baked goods. The results are overwhelming and we are excited to show this new product to our customers," says Shari Joslin. Bestevia® e+ is being tested in a number of applications by a professional sensory panel with very promising results.

"Our newest stevia sweetener contains Reb E 95%, Reb M (below 50ppm) and other stevia compounds, and provides the food and beverage industry an economic solution for 100% sugar reduction. At the same time Bestevia® e+ meets consumer taste preference," says Katharina Pueller, director natural sweetener business.

Sweegen uses plant-based bioconversion to produce its non-GMO stevia sweeteners at a commercial volume. Most of Sweegen's products have already been Non-GMO Project Verified, are FDA-GRAS and FEMA-GRAS. Bestevia® e+ is approved to be sold in the US, with other regulatory approvals pending.

Sweegen welcomes all industry partners to discuss sugar reduction solutions at Supply Side West in Las Vegas, at booth #3943 or at Flavorcon, booth #704.

