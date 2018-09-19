19 settembre 2018- 11:35 Sweegen's Statement Regarding PureCircle Lawsuit

- Sweegen, together with its licensor, has 13 patents granted and over 130 patent applications pending worldwide regarding stevia sweeteners. This impressive patent portfolio is focused on next generation stevia sweeteners and includes at least 7 novel methods for producing plant-based, non-GMO Reb-M.

As the innovative provider of next generation stevia sweeteners, Sweegen sells zero-calorie, Non-GMO Project Verified, plant-based Reb-M and Reb-D for use in the food and beverage industry. These next generation stevia sweeteners enable companies to offer sugar reduced products with the same sugar-like taste we have all grown to enjoy. Such products include carbonated beverages, juices, yogurts, ice creams, nutritional foods, and confectionery goods such as cookies.

Sweegen will defend and protect its strong IP position, with deepest respect to innovative Intellectual Property for the benefit of consumers globally.

About Sweegen

Sweegen (OTC: SWEE) is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of zero-calorie stevia sweeteners for the food, beverage and flavor industries. Sweegen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com or visit Sweegen's website www.sweegen.com.

