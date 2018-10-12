Conte visita l'Etiopia: "Abbiamo ribadito l'importanza della conferenza sulla Libia"
Conte visita l'Etiopia: "Abbiamo ribadito l'importanza della conferenza sulla Libia"

09-10-18 Ue, Covassi: "L'Ue appartiene a tutti e non solo ad alcuni"
Manovra, Calenda: "Non penso sia sbagliata, ma Ã¨ troppo caotica"
Di Maio: "Alitalia non e' un pacco di cui disfarsi, va rilanciata"
Pd, Calenda: "Cambiamo registro o faccio altro e meglio remunerato"
Emis Killa parla dei nuovi generi: "Quest'ondata passerÃ , la gente non Ã¨ stupida"
Emis Killa si confessa: "Io reggo gli insulti, la mia fidanzata non voglio coinvolgerla"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Stop di Mattarella? Tutte balle!"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Prossima settimana Conte spiegherÃ  all'Europa cosa vogliamo fare"
Savona a Brunetta-Padoan:battaglie su modelli econometrici non portano a nulla
Manovra, approvata alla Camera la risoluzione di maggioranza
Salvini in aula per il Def, saluta i Ministri e si siede tra i banchi della Lega
Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Con circolare Salvini si conoscono finalmente i siti a rischio ambientale"
Leopolda, Calenda: "Nessuno mi ha invitato, non mi imbucherÃ²"
Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Nostro obiettivo e' zero roghi"
Europee, Calenda: "Le prossime elezioni saranno come quelle del 48"
Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨ abbattuto"
Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"
Swisscom and ASSIA Sign Cross-License Agreement

- Under the agreement, the two parties have agreed to cross-license patents relating to fixed line broadband access, wireline network management, and optimization products and services related to DSL.

"We look forward to expanding our long-standing relationship with Swisscom as they join a growing list of licensees around the world using ASSIA's technology & intellectual property," stated ASSIA. "We also look forward to future potential collaboration."

"Reaching a cross-license agreement with ASSIA enhances our ability to deliver reliable internet throughout Switzerland while opening the door for future mutually-beneficial next generation products," stated Swisscom.

About SwisscomSwisscom, Switzerland's leading telecommunications operators and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Worblaufen, close to the capital city Berne. More than 20,000 employees generated sales of CHF 2.9 billion to the end of the 1st Quarter 2018. Swisscom is one of the most sustainable companies in Switzerland and Europe.

About ASSIA ASSIA is a trusted partner with the leading market share of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential access networks. ASSIA's Expresse® broadband system enables significant operational expense reduction for Internet Service Providers in the areas of subscriber care, of increased customer satisfaction, and of more connections upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA's ClearView® software provides both broadband access and Wi-Fi connection analysis and recommends appropriate steps to resolve problems using language that is easy to understand by call-center agents and field technicians. ASSIA's CloudCheck® Wi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver premium digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. Thanks to the company's product evolution and contributions to broadband standards, ASSIA is poised to help ISPs across the world as they upgrade their networks with next-generation G.Vector and G.Fast standards. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

Expresse®, ClearView®, and CloudCheck® are registered trademarks of ASSIA.

"ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

Media Contact: David StevensonChief Revenue OfficerASSIA(650) 654-3400pr@assia-inc.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585613/ASSIA_Logo.jpg

 


