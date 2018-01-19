Systech Europe™ Announces Rapid Expansion of Customer Base and Pharmaceutical Serialisation Partners Ready to Meet the FMD Regulation

- The company also added new Authorized Solution Partners to its global network offering integrated turnkey solutions with Systech UniSeries™, the industry standard for serialising products to meet the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), as well as the Company's expanding track and trace and anti-counterfeiting technologies.

Systech deployed the world's first serialisation and aggregation project in Europe over a decade ago and has now implemented serialisation for 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. With 30 years of industry experience, Systech utilizes award-winning configurable software technology, including vision, serialisation workflow, and number management to ensure delivery of quick and cost-effective serialisation solutions to large and small pharmaceutical companies, including multinationals, regional manufacturers, and CMO/CPO's.

Alastair Taylor, Director of European Sales for Systech says, "We're helping customers meet the February 2019 regulation deadline and maintain compliance in a way that's efficient and minimally disruptive. We deliver software and services with packaging equipment (OEM) agnostic solutions, allowing us to work with any partner and any packaging line, whether new or retrofitted."

Servicepoint Oy, one of Systech's sales and integration partners, is implementing Systech's serialisation solution in Finland for Santen Pharmaceutical, the leading Northern European ophthalmic drug manufacturer. The implementation includes Systech serialisation software integrated with packaging machinery by Inno4Life, also a Systech partner.

Matti Rosengren, Vice President, Manufacturing EMEA from Santen says, "Servicepoint is delivering a rapid deployment, pre-configured Systech serialisation module by this summer, well within our budget and timeline, and we are benefitting from a streamlined site integration and validation process."

"Servicepoint is one of few European suppliers able to provide a complete, integrated, serialisation solution to pharmaceutical packaging lines, including consulting, design, build, installation, testing, and maintenance," says Pekka Hoffrén, CEO, Servicepoint.

About Systech International:

Systech provides expedited regulatory compliance and has more than 4,000 software implementations in 35 countries. Global Authorized Solution Partners stand ready to assist companies in meeting their country's regulatory deadline and countries of export. Systech and its partner network ensure tight integration of a serialisation solution, facilitated data communication, and decreased overall project risk.

