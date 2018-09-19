Take a Step Into Enchanting Arabia With Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah, Now Open on the Banks of Dubai Creek

Pussy Riot, Tolokonnikova: mio marito Piotr Ã¨ stato avvelenato
Politica

Pussy Riot, Tolokonnikova: mio marito Piotr Ã¨ stato avvelenato

Calenda: Di Maio al governo? Solo spot, su Ilva doveva dimettersi
Politica

Calenda: Di Maio al governo? Solo spot, su Ilva doveva dimettersi

Garante detenuti: tragedia di Rebibbia, serve silenzio per capire
Cronache

Garante detenuti: tragedia di Rebibbia, serve silenzio per capire

Diretta web del rapper Gast: entra in cabina della metro B a Roma
Cronache

Diretta web del rapper Gast: entra in cabina della metro B a Roma

Romics d'oro a Marco Gervasio, storica matita di Topolino
Culture

Romics d'oro a Marco Gervasio, storica matita di Topolino

Marco Gervasio: da Disney a Angry Birds non Ã¨ stato facile
Culture

Marco Gervasio: da Disney a Angry Birds non Ã¨ stato facile

Governo, Calenda: "Dura fino al 2019, poi Salvini scarichera' Di Maio"
Politica

Governo, Calenda: "Dura fino al 2019, poi Salvini scarichera' Di Maio"

Calenda: "Io leale a Renzi ma lui si aspettava fedeltÃ "
Politica

Calenda: "Io leale a Renzi ma lui si aspettava fedeltÃ "

Calderoli torna in Senato dopo il ricovero e Casellati lo saluta, applausi dall'aula
Politica

Calderoli torna in Senato dopo il ricovero e Casellati lo saluta, applausi dall'aula

Immigrazione, Conte: "Non Ã¨ piÃ¹ tempo di affermare principi, si operi con meccanismo condiviso"
Politica

Immigrazione, Conte: "Non Ã¨ piÃ¹ tempo di affermare principi, si operi con meccanismo...

Manovra, Conte: "SarÃ  seria e credibile,non ci dobbiamo impiccare ai decimali"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "SarÃ  seria e credibile,non ci dobbiamo impiccare ai decimali"

Brexit, Tusk a May: proposta su Irlanda e commercio da correggere
Politica

Brexit, Tusk a May: proposta su Irlanda e commercio da correggere

Presidenti delle due Coree firma accordo per denuclearizzazione a Pyongyang
Politica

Presidenti delle due Coree firma accordo per denuclearizzazione a Pyongyang

A Natale Ã¨ di nuovo magia con "Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins"
Spettacoli

A Natale Ã¨ di nuovo magia con "Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins"

Tempesta in Irlanda, volo Ryanair rinuncia all'atterraggio all'ultimo momento, accade a Dublino
Politica

Tempesta in Irlanda, volo Ryanair rinuncia all'atterraggio all'ultimo momento, accade...

Calenda: "Parlare della cena mi deprime, obiettivo era far parlare Renzi e Gentiloni"
Politica

Calenda: "Parlare della cena mi deprime, obiettivo era far parlare Renzi e Gentiloni"

Farina (Ania): PEPP strumento utile, ma obiettivo ancora lontano
Economia

Farina (Ania): PEPP strumento utile, ma obiettivo ancora lontano

Droga, un vero e proprio laboratorio di marijuana scoperto a Torino
Politica

Droga, un vero e proprio laboratorio di marijuana scoperto a Torino

Sisal presenta Rapporto di sostenibilitÃ  sociale: vicini a Paese
Economia

Sisal presenta Rapporto di sostenibilitÃ  sociale: vicini a Paese

Bosser di Generali Italia sui PEPP, nuovo prodotto per esigenze di mobilitÃ 
Economia

Bosser di Generali Italia sui PEPP, nuovo prodotto per esigenze di mobilitÃ 


Take a Step Into Enchanting Arabia With Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah, Now Open on the Banks of Dubai Creek

- Inspired by the tradition of Emirati traders welcoming travelers into their homes, Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah is a new charming hotel waiting to be discovered in the heart of old-Dubai.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8405751-enchanting-arabia-al-seef-hotel-by-jumeirah/

Located in Al Seef, a bustling destination on the south banks of Dubai Creek, Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah is spread across 10 clusters of Arabian Bayts (homes), tucked away amidst the rooftops and courtyards of a souk.

With views down into the alleyways of the souk or out across the waterways of the Creek, and a restaurant - Saba'a - that serves Emirati-inspired traditional dishes, guests can book to stay from just $325 plus government fees and taxes, as an introductory opening offer.

A unique Emirati-inspired design:  

An Emirati inspired hospitality experience 

In the heart of Old Dubai:  

Alessandro Cabella, whose role as Area General Manager for Jumeirah Group includes the new hotel said: "Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah is a real passion project. Everyone involved in bringing this idea to fruition has been inspired by the prospect of offering our guests an authentic experience inspired by the stories of Arabia. Everything within the property adds to the authenticity of the environment and experience, providing multiple opportunities for beautiful photographs, quiet nooks to relax and spaces to feel as if you have been swept away to a well-preserved gem of the past while still enjoying the modern-day comforts of our quality service."

Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah completes a trio of hotels located in Al Seef, a destination by Meraas. The hotel joins the two recently opened hotels located at the opposite end of the destination's promenade that stretches for 1.8km alongside Dubai Creek: Zabeel House by Jumeirah Al Seef and Zabeel House MINI by Jumeirah.

For further information please contact:

Jumeirah Group Brand Communications: PR@jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Brand CommunicationsPriscilla Garcia Direct line: +971-4-301-7568 Email: Dubaipr@jumeirah.com

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746807/Jumeirah_Group_Al_Seef_Hotel_Exterior.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8405751-enchanting-arabia-al-seef-hotel-by-jumeirah/


in evidenza
Quando finisce il caldo anomalo Pronta l'irruzione di aria fredda

Cronache

Quando finisce il caldo anomalo
Pronta l'irruzione di aria fredda

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.