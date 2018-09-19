19 settembre 2018- 18:05 Take a Step Into Enchanting Arabia With Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah, Now Open on the Banks of Dubai Creek

- Inspired by the tradition of Emirati traders welcoming travelers into their homes, Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah is a new charming hotel waiting to be discovered in the heart of old-Dubai.

Located in Al Seef, a bustling destination on the south banks of Dubai Creek, Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah is spread across 10 clusters of Arabian Bayts (homes), tucked away amidst the rooftops and courtyards of a souk.

With views down into the alleyways of the souk or out across the waterways of the Creek, and a restaurant - Saba'a - that serves Emirati-inspired traditional dishes, guests can book to stay from just $325 plus government fees and taxes, as an introductory opening offer.

Alessandro Cabella, whose role as Area General Manager for Jumeirah Group includes the new hotel said: "Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah is a real passion project. Everyone involved in bringing this idea to fruition has been inspired by the prospect of offering our guests an authentic experience inspired by the stories of Arabia. Everything within the property adds to the authenticity of the environment and experience, providing multiple opportunities for beautiful photographs, quiet nooks to relax and spaces to feel as if you have been swept away to a well-preserved gem of the past while still enjoying the modern-day comforts of our quality service."

Al Seef Hotel by Jumeirah completes a trio of hotels located in Al Seef, a destination by Meraas. The hotel joins the two recently opened hotels located at the opposite end of the destination's promenade that stretches for 1.8km alongside Dubai Creek: Zabeel House by Jumeirah Al Seef and Zabeel House MINI by Jumeirah.

