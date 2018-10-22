Tanla Announces Appointment of Sriram Vinjamuri as Chief Operating Officer

Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Economia

Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"

Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Economia

Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"

Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Economia

Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"

Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Economia

Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"

Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Economia

Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"

Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Economia

Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€

Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
Cronache

Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia

NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)
Motori

NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)

Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri qua dentro!"
Politica

Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri...

Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per strada!"
Politica

Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per...

Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade
Politica

Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade

Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio
Politica

Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio

Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"
Politica

Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"

Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori
Politica

Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori

Difesa, Trenta: "Ridurremo contingente Afghanistan e Mosul"
Politica

Difesa, Trenta: "Ridurremo contingente Afghanistan e Mosul"

Renzi: "L'odio porterÃ  i giacobini sul patibolo"
Politica

Renzi: "L'odio porterÃ  i giacobini sul patibolo"

Rai, Renzi a Fico e Casellati: "Aprite schede elezione e mostrate se sono segnate o meno"
Politica

Rai, Renzi a Fico e Casellati: "Aprite schede elezione e mostrate se sono segnate o meno"

Italia a 5 Stelle, Trenta: "Amo il tango, ma mi hanno beccato anche a ballare la pizzica"
Politica

Italia a 5 Stelle, Trenta: "Amo il tango, ma mi hanno beccato anche a ballare la pizzica"

Renzi: "Presidente Rai Ã¨ un bugiardo, eurodeputati PD lo denuncino domattina"
Politica

Renzi: "Presidente Rai Ã¨ un bugiardo, eurodeputati PD lo denuncino domattina"

PD, Renzi: "Mio carattere? FinchÃ© erano ministri nessun problema, una barzelletta"
Politica

PD, Renzi: "Mio carattere? FinchÃ© erano ministri nessun problema, una barzelletta"


Tanla Announces Appointment of Sriram Vinjamuri as Chief Operating Officer

- Tanla Solutions Ltd (NSE: TANLA) has today announced the joining of Sriram Vinjamuri as Chief Operating Officer. He will report to Uday Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627459/Tanla_Solutions_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772638/Tanla_Solutions_COO.jpg )

Sriram is a high impact leader with nearly two decades experience in Indian telecom and an overall experience of 25 years. Over the course of his career, he held various leadership positions in Integrated Sales, was responsible for P&L, marketing, and general management functions. In the past, Sriram worked with Airtel, Nestle, BPL, and Tanla where he made a significant impact through his proven business planning and sales strategy deployment.

In his previous role, Sriram was the VP (Consumer Business - South India) Tata Teleservices, where he was also responsible for improving Customer Market Share and Revenue Market Share while managing a diverse, multi-functional team of 200 members from S&M, Finance, Network, Customer Service and HR.

Uday Reddy, Tanla Solutions' Chairman & Managing Director said, " I've personally known Sriram for over a decade and feel happy to invite him back to join Tanla, as he left imprints of a true business leader during his previous stint with Tanla, as Head -India Sales during 2007-09. I am confident that he will play a significant role in turbocharging Tanla's growth strategy."  

"Excited to be part of Tanla at the cusp of transforming into the 'leading enterprise cloud communications provider' globally. While the expertise of Karix in enterprise business would create unique synergies, the strong technology capabilities of Tanla in providing world-class platform and infrastructure solutions, would help leverage the enterprise and telco partnerships for rapid innovation and building next-generation business cloud communication solutions," said Sriram. 

Sriram will be responsible to ensure the achievement of annual targets through operational excellence.  

About Tanla    

Tanla started its journey as the new millennium set in with a small group of mobile messaging experts, with base in Hyderabad, India, to create a world-class messaging service. Today, Tanla is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest cloud communication providers, handling over 90 bn business communications annually. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease, and simplicity of cloud communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.

Contact: Media relations: marketing@tanla.com


in evidenza
Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini "Ho votato per il Governo"

Spettacoli

Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini
"Ho votato per il Governo"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.