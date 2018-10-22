22 ottobre 2018- 12:48 Tanla Announces Appointment of Sriram Vinjamuri as Chief Operating Officer

- Tanla Solutions Ltd (NSE: TANLA) has today announced the joining of Sriram Vinjamuri as Chief Operating Officer. He will report to Uday Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627459/Tanla_Solutions_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772638/Tanla_Solutions_COO.jpg )

Sriram is a high impact leader with nearly two decades experience in Indian telecom and an overall experience of 25 years. Over the course of his career, he held various leadership positions in Integrated Sales, was responsible for P&L, marketing, and general management functions. In the past, Sriram worked with Airtel, Nestle, BPL, and Tanla where he made a significant impact through his proven business planning and sales strategy deployment.

In his previous role, Sriram was the VP (Consumer Business - South India) Tata Teleservices, where he was also responsible for improving Customer Market Share and Revenue Market Share while managing a diverse, multi-functional team of 200 members from S&M, Finance, Network, Customer Service and HR.

Uday Reddy, Tanla Solutions' Chairman & Managing Director said, " I've personally known Sriram for over a decade and feel happy to invite him back to join Tanla, as he left imprints of a true business leader during his previous stint with Tanla, as Head -India Sales during 2007-09. I am confident that he will play a significant role in turbocharging Tanla's growth strategy."

"Excited to be part of Tanla at the cusp of transforming into the 'leading enterprise cloud communications provider' globally. While the expertise of Karix in enterprise business would create unique synergies, the strong technology capabilities of Tanla in providing world-class platform and infrastructure solutions, would help leverage the enterprise and telco partnerships for rapid innovation and building next-generation business cloud communication solutions," said Sriram.

Sriram will be responsible to ensure the achievement of annual targets through operational excellence.

About Tanla

Tanla started its journey as the new millennium set in with a small group of mobile messaging experts, with base in Hyderabad, India, to create a world-class messaging service. Today, Tanla is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest cloud communication providers, handling over 90 bn business communications annually. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease, and simplicity of cloud communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.

Contact: Media relations: marketing@tanla.com