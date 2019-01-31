31 gennaio 2019- 17:39 TAP Air Portugal Selects PASSUR Aerospace To Optimize On-time Performance And Increase Growth Capacity To Meet Future Demand At Lisbon Hub

- The PASSUR program includes the following key objectives:

"At TAP, we are confident that, with the help of PASSUR and its state-of-the art capability to model air traffic flows and its relationship with infrastructure, we will be able to find the best solutions for the operational challenges that arise in the present and future of the Lisbon airport infrastructure. Through this study TAP aims to provide Portugal with a clear solution to debottleneck the Lisbon airport infrastructure and create the conditions to improve punctuality in the airport and later on take full benefit of the airport potential capacity. By doing this we will be also helping to promote tourism in Portugal. This will be a very important and exhaustive study, which TAP is promoting, but will greatly benefit the country's future," said Antonoaldo Neves, TAP's CEO.

"TAP has asked us to help them deliver on the outcomes and metrics that matter most to the airline's leadership: reliability and punctuality and optimal performance of the Lisbon hub," said Jim Barry, PASSUR's President and CEO. "Our team of experts and our technology are uniquely configured to identify and solve the key constraints to airline growth that result from complex, congested operations – as we have done for many other airlines around the world (including several connected with the current TAP executive team)."

The PASSUR program will include close consultation with multiple areas of TAP operations, as well as the operations of key TAP stakeholders such as the Portuguese air traffic control organization (Nav Portugal) and the Lisbon Airport Authority (ANA).

The PASSUR services portfolio selected by TAP includes core competencies in:

The PASSUR technology platform, PASSUR Integrated Traffic Management (PITM), includes a suite of proven, widely deployed web-hosted software solutions that target key constraints, gate-to-gate, to reduce fuel costs and emissions, while improving schedule integrity and the passenger experience.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) a global leader in digital operational excellence, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines; by more than 60 airport customers (and used at the top 30 North American airports); by over one hundred business aviation customers; and by the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2, and NextGen3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

