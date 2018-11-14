Tappy exhibits wearable payment solution in cooperation with Expresspay Card at Money20/20

Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio
Cronache

Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio

Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa
Cronache

Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa

Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"
Cronache

Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"

Antimafia, Morra (M5s) eletto presidente: ''Colpire la mafia invisibile''
Politica

Antimafia, Morra (M5s) eletto presidente: ''Colpire la mafia invisibile''

Rai, Salini: "Nessuna pratica di dumpig"
Politica

Rai, Salini: "Nessuna pratica di dumpig"

Roghi in California: salgono a 50 le vittime degli incendi
Cronache

Roghi in California: salgono a 50 le vittime degli incendi

Presentato a Milano il libro bianco sul glaucoma
Cronache

Presentato a Milano il libro bianco sul glaucoma

Manovra, Boccia (Confindustria): "Crescita troppo debole, servono correttivi"
Politica

Manovra, Boccia (Confindustria): "Crescita troppo debole, servono correttivi"

Si apre con un clitoride gigante il festival femminista svizzero
Politica

Si apre con un clitoride gigante il festival femminista svizzero

Dissidenti M5s, Nugnes in aula al Senato parla al telefono
Politica

Dissidenti M5s, Nugnes in aula al Senato parla al telefono

Dl Genova, Marcucci (Pd): ''M5s e Lega portano avanti ennesima vergogna''
Politica

Dl Genova, Marcucci (Pd): ''M5s e Lega portano avanti ennesima vergogna''

Manovra, Di Maio: fondi dalla dismissione di immobili Stato
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: fondi dalla dismissione di immobili Stato

Tv, Casellati: ''Costo passaggio a 5G non ricada su famiglie''
Politica

Tv, Casellati: ''Costo passaggio a 5G non ricada su famiglie''

Manovra, Nannicini (Pd): ''Governo la smetta di dare i numeri''
Politica

Manovra, Nannicini (Pd): ''Governo la smetta di dare i numeri''

Farmaci innovativi e tencnologie le nuove armi contro il diabete
Economia

Farmaci innovativi e tencnologie le nuove armi contro il diabete

Arbitri aggrediti, Gravina: "Ottimo incontro con Salvini, inaspriremo le pene"
Politica

Arbitri aggrediti, Gravina: "Ottimo incontro con Salvini, inaspriremo le pene"

Manovra, Tajani: "Non cambia? Scelta sbagliata che non fa il bene degli Italiani"
Politica

Manovra, Tajani: "Non cambia? Scelta sbagliata che non fa il bene degli Italiani"

Incendi California, Trump: "Mai visto niente di simile, piÃ¹ vittime di quante potessimo immaginare"
Politica

Incendi California, Trump: "Mai visto niente di simile, piÃ¹ vittime di quante...

Trump ospita alla Casa Bianca una cerimonia per la festivitÃ  Sikh Diwali
Politica

Trump ospita alla Casa Bianca una cerimonia per la festivitÃ  Sikh Diwali

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 novembre
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 novembre


Tappy exhibits wearable payment solution in cooperation with Expresspay Card at Money20/20

- HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 14 and 16, 2018, wearable payment technology pioneer Tappy Technologies exhibits its wearable payment solution in collaboration with Expresspay Card at Money20/20. Relying on Expresspay Card, Tappy provides customers with diversified wearable payment solutions, significantly promoting Tappy's product development and portfolio in China.

Currently taking place in Hangzhou, China, Money20/20 takes a very close look at the Chinese market from an international perspective, opening a bridge for communication between leading Chinese and international fintech firms, all of whom are seeking to explore collaborative and business opportunities. Hong Kong-based Tappy, a pioneer in wearable payments and access devices, was invited to attend the conference. Tappy's innovative technology can be fully integrated into form factors such as watches, chain bracelets, jewelry and many other kinds of accessories, instantly transforming them into payment and access devices through "Digitize your payment cards into your favorite wearables" The company's technology attracted much attention from participants.

Notably, Expresspay Card, a partner of Tappy, was established with the guidance of the People's Bank of China. The effort is a joint venture founded by the Bank of China and China UnionPay through institutional investments, and is also the only UnionPay special card issuing member organization in China. Expresspay Card holders can pay with the card at any merchant that accepts UnionPay cards. Tappy Technologies works with Expresspay Card to provide customers with a unique, fast and safe flash payment service. Meanwhile, the new venture's technology can be deployed to understand their customers' purchasing behavior through big data, and use the findings to enhance the buying experience, enhance customer loyalty, and work with peers and like-minded firms to share resources and data. In addition to Expresspay Card, UK-based Barclays as well as India's Axis Bank and ICICI Bank have also selected Tappy Technologies' proprietary technology to enhance their customers' mobile payment experience.

At present, Tappy Technologies also serves a number of products from leading global brands such as Timex watches, GUESS watches, Suunto motion measurement solutions, Kronaby smart watches and Mondaine watches. "Our customer base includes many global payment networks, banks and watch brands," said Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies. "Highly sophisticated algorithms ensure that our unique biometric sensors operate flawlessly without batteries, and that the watch's design is aesthetically pleasing, which is important to our watch partners."

The cross-border cooperation between Tappy Technologies and Expresspay Card is expected to promote the integration of the technology pioneer and the makers of watches, bracelets, jewelry and fitness trackers in mainland China, as they plan to work hand in hand to roll out the revolutionary concept of biometric technology into the market, changing the rules of the game for anyone and everyone involved in the field of wearable payment.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784619/Biometric_sensor_payment_watch_strap.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784620/Biometric_enabled_contactless_payment_method.jpg

 


in evidenza
Bonaventura rischia 5 mesi di stop Socio di Elliot: ecco due offerte

Milan News

Bonaventura rischia 5 mesi di stop
Socio di Elliot: ecco due offerte

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.