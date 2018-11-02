Usain Bolt dice addio al sogno di diventare un calciatore
Usain Bolt dice addio al sogno di diventare un calciatore

EICMA 2018 tante novitÃ  per il mondo dei sedicenni amanti delle due ruote

Il #MeToo di Google, in migliaia protestano contro le molestie

Usa, Trump contro la carovana dei migranti: "E' un'invasione"

Maltempo senza tregua, in Veneto Ã¨ ancora allerta rossa

Alberi spazzati via dalla tempesta sull'Altopiano d'Asiago

Conte arriva a Tunisi, la foto con il Presidente della Repubblica tunisina

Maltempo in Liguria, copertura di un campanile a Genova messa in sicurezza dai vigili...

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 3 novembre

Maltempo a Roma, la Pontina allagata, difficolta' di circolazione

GoogleWalkout, protesta mondiale dipendenti Google per scandalo molestie

Acqua alta a Venezia, spunta una medusa in piazza San Marco

La nave Mare Jonio salpa dal porto di Palermo, Mediterranea alla sua seconda missione...

Bonino: "Europa, divisioni portano ad essere tutti ininfluenti"

Lo sfogo di Corona contro Savino: "Sei un nano senza nessuna dote"

Maltempo, allagato il cimitero di Palermo nel giorno di ognissanti

Auto finisce nel fiume Taro in piena nel parmense, il soccorso alpino salva il conducente

Un saluto diverso per ogni alunno, la trovata dell'insegnante USA per iniziare bene la...

Maltempo in Veneto, il vento abbatte 300 mila alberi ad Asiago

Diciotti, Salvini riceve archiviazione "Festeggio con un caffÃ¨, non corretto, non...


TempTraq® Wearable Temperature Monitoring Patch Earns CE Mark Approval

- CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Spark Technologies today announced it received CE Mark approval for its revolutionary TempTraq Bluetooth wearable temperature monitor. With CE Mark approval, TempTraq will soon be available to European consumers and hospital systems looking for the only continuous temperature monitoring solution in the form of a soft, comfortable, disposable patch. 

By delivering continuous, wireless, temperature readings, TempTraq alleviates many concerns of those caring for an ill or recovering loved one, including eliminating the need to continually disturb or wake them. Caregivers can securely monitor temperature data from anywhere so important health care decisions can be made sooner. Plus, the wearable patch can even send alerts to mobile devices when the patient reaches a pre-determined, user-set temperature level.

Through TempTraq Connect, a secure, HIPAA-compliant service supported by the Google Healthcare Cloud Platform, TempTraq can be integrated directly into hospital central monitoring system and electronic health records (EHR) to safely and securely store patient data.  Healthcare providers can then view the temperature in their system as frequently as needed and can receive real-time audible or visual temperature change alerts at the patient bedside and/or through the central nursing station. Plus, no more waking patients to take their temperatures, and the hygienic, single-use, disposable design eliminates the hassle, time and cost of sterilizing the device between uses.

TempTraq has shown proven efficacy during clinical trials in the most demanding environments, including the intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cincinnati Children's Hospital, as well as several other leading hospitals in the United States.

The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system.

For more information on TempTraq, please visit www.TempTraq.com.

About Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. is the leader in developing thin, flexible, printed power solutions for printed electronic systems, including solutions developed utilizing their thin, flexible proprietary battery technology. Blue Spark Technologies' latest patented innovation, TempTraq®, is the only Bluetooth®, wearable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably, monitors body temperature for up to 24 or 48 hours and sends alerts to Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices.

The company's TempTraq Connect HIPAA-compliant service supported by Google Healthcare Cloud Platform allows parents and caregivers to monitor body temperature from anywhere. It also allows direct integration with health care provider electronic health records (EHR) systems and central nurse's stations, providing a secure method of storing patient health care data.

TempTraq has shown proven efficacy in the most demanding environments, including the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cincinnati Children's Hospital, as well as several other leading hospitals. The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system.

 


