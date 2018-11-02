2 novembre 2018- 11:24 TempTraq® Wearable Temperature Monitoring Patch Earns CE Mark Approval

- CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Spark Technologies today announced it received CE Mark approval for its revolutionary TempTraq Bluetooth wearable temperature monitor. With CE Mark approval, TempTraq will soon be available to European consumers and hospital systems looking for the only continuous temperature monitoring solution in the form of a soft, comfortable, disposable patch.

By delivering continuous, wireless, temperature readings, TempTraq alleviates many concerns of those caring for an ill or recovering loved one, including eliminating the need to continually disturb or wake them. Caregivers can securely monitor temperature data from anywhere so important health care decisions can be made sooner. Plus, the wearable patch can even send alerts to mobile devices when the patient reaches a pre-determined, user-set temperature level.

Through TempTraq Connect, a secure, HIPAA-compliant service supported by the Google Healthcare Cloud Platform, TempTraq can be integrated directly into hospital central monitoring system and electronic health records (EHR) to safely and securely store patient data. Healthcare providers can then view the temperature in their system as frequently as needed and can receive real-time audible or visual temperature change alerts at the patient bedside and/or through the central nursing station. Plus, no more waking patients to take their temperatures, and the hygienic, single-use, disposable design eliminates the hassle, time and cost of sterilizing the device between uses.

TempTraq has shown proven efficacy during clinical trials in the most demanding environments, including the intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cincinnati Children's Hospital, as well as several other leading hospitals in the United States.

The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system.

For more information on TempTraq, please visit www.TempTraq.com.

