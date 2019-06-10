TEMSA Enters a New Growth Phase Under the Management of its New Investor, True Value Capital Partners

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione
Politica

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa
Sport

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"
Politica

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"
Culture

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile
Politica

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono ancora al sicuro"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono...

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"
Economia

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay Pride di Roma
Politica

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay...

L'addio al nubilato al Roma Pride: "Sposarsi Ã¨ cosi bello che dovrebbero poterlo fare tutti"
Politica

L'addio al nubilato al Roma Pride: "Sposarsi Ã¨ cosi bello che dovrebbero poterlo fare...

Pride Roma, l'autore della Madonna che schiaccia la testa a Salvini: "Chiude i porti, giusto cosÃ¬"
Politica

Pride Roma, l'autore della Madonna che schiaccia la testa a Salvini: "Chiude i porti,...

Napoli, crolla pezzo di cornicione da palazzo: morto negoziante
Cronache

Napoli, crolla pezzo di cornicione da palazzo: morto negoziante

Melania e Chris, coppia di lesbiche aggredita su un bus a Londra
Politica

Melania e Chris, coppia di lesbiche aggredita su un bus a Londra

La famiglia reale al completo sul balcone di Buckingham Palace
Politica

La famiglia reale al completo sul balcone di Buckingham Palace

Roma Pride 2019, un corteo super colorato invade la Capitale
Cronache

Roma Pride 2019, un corteo super colorato invade la Capitale

Un'onda blu attraversa il mondo: Ã¨ Giornata mondiale degli Oceani
Cronache

Un'onda blu attraversa il mondo: Ã¨ Giornata mondiale degli Oceani

Fabrizio Moro in "Figli di nessuno (Amianto)", feat. Anastasio
Spettacoli

Fabrizio Moro in "Figli di nessuno (Amianto)", feat. Anastasio

Gay Pride Roma, Vladimir Luxuria scherza con Salvini: "Lascia le divise ai Village People"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, Vladimir Luxuria scherza con Salvini: "Lascia le divise ai Village People"


TEMSA Enters a New Growth Phase Under the Management of its New Investor, True Value Capital Partners

-

Evren Ünver, representing True Value Capital Partners, visited the TEMSA plant in Turkey following the completion of the sales transactions. During his visit, Ünver addressed TEMSA employees and said that the next era will be the start of a new growth period for TEMSA.

Speaking during the introduction meeting at the plant, TEMSA CEO Hasan Yıldırım said, "We are grateful to all of our business partners and colleagues for making TEMSA what it is today. One out of every three buses in Turkey is manufactured by TEMSA, which has exported over 15,000 vehicles to 66 countries to date. With a total of 5,000 buses and coaches in France alone, TEMSA's presence in Europe spans important markets that include Germany, the U.K., Italy, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania and the Benelux countries. TEMSA currently has three electric models ready for serial production: the 9-meter 'MD9' and the 12-meter 'Avenue Electron' and 'Avenue EV'.

"Now it's time to create the TEMSA of tomorrow. Our new investor, True Value Capital Partners, will spearhead this journey. We can't wait to walk hand in hand with our new investor on this exciting path. TEMSA is a leading international automotive brand, with over half a century of experience in manufacturing coaches, buses and minibuses, and we will move forward as an even bigger and stronger company. TEMSA is among a handful of automotive companies worldwide to offer multiple electric model options. As our company contributes to the transportation of the future with smart, autonomous and electric vehicles, we will continue to shape the future of the mobility industry as well."

Over 15K TEMSA Vehicles on the Roads of 66 Countries

The TEMSA plant in Turkey has an annual production capacity of 11,500 vehicles, including 4,000 buses, coaches and midibuses and 7,500 light trucks. TEMSA has exported over 15,000 vehicles to 66 countries to date. With a total of 5,000 buses and coaches in France alone, TEMSA's presence in Europe spans important markets that include Germany, the U.K., Italy, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania and the Benelux countries. Over 1,100 TEMSA branded vehicles are on North American roads and we aim to take the current market share in motorcoach industry of nearly 10 percent to higher levels with TEMSA North America.  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899821/TEMSA_True_Value_Capital_Partners.jpg

 


in evidenza
'Nibali rivincerà un Grande Giro Il suo erede? Ciccone. E Aru..'

Riccardo Magrini fa le carte al ciclismo italiano. L'intervista

'Nibali rivincerà un Grande Giro
Il suo erede? Ciccone. E Aru..'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.