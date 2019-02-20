20 febbraio 2019- 17:30 TerraPay Expands Footprint in Asia, Partners With Pan Asia Bank for Instant Money Transfers to Sri Lanka

- • Sri Lankan migrants worldwide can now send money instantly and 24*7 to any bank account in Sri Lanka

TerraPay has partnered with Pan Asia Bank which enables TerraPay's network partners to make instant cross-border money transfer to all bank accounts in Sri Lanka. This means, Sri Lankan migrants worldwide through TerraPay's partner outlets/website/mobile-app can send money to their family and friends back home, instantly by transferring it to their bank account. The service is available 24X7 and even on holidays.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717237/TerraPay_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824365/TerraPay_Pan_Asia_Bank.jpg )

TerraPay is a real-time, low value payments network, which connects all financial instruments globally. The company enables interoperability of mobile wallets in international, regional and domestic markets. TerraPay's interoperability engine enables customers to send and receive real-time transactions across diverse payment instruments, platforms and regions.

Aniruddha Sane, Chief Business Officerof TerraPay, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Pan Asia Bank, a leading bank in Sri Lanka, for instant money transfers to over 10 Million bank accounts. Globally, TerraPay enables more than 1.5 Billion bank accounts and 200+ Million mobile money wallets in over 50 countries to receive real-time cross-border money transfers. Our target is to double these figures by 2020 and Asia will be at the forefront of this growth."

Gerald Wanigarathne, DGM- Information Technology of Pan Asia Bank, said, "We are elated to partner with TerraPay as a part of our expansion strategy in the remittance business and to offer our customers a convenient and fast remittances service through our banking network. Without a doubt this will further strengthen Pan Asia Bank's ability to provide a broader range of banking services to our existing and potential customers."

About TerraPay

TerraPay is the world's first mobile payments switch - a B2B transaction processing, clearing and settlement service for mobile wallets. TerraPay's best-in-class technology serves as the interoperability engine that enables its partners' customers to send and receive real-time transactions across diverse payment instruments, platforms and regions.

TerraPay is a B2B company incubated by Comviva, a global leader in delivering mobile financial solutions and part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group. TerraPay is registered and regulated in several jurisdictions. In the UK, it is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

PR Contact: TerraPaySundeep Mehtamedia@terrapay.com