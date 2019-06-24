Tethr and Red Box Announce Partnership to Accelerate and Simplify the Delivery of Voice of Customer Analytics Solution

Giuseppina Torre, ecco Life Book. "Sogno una colonna sonora per Ozpetek". L'intervista
Spettacoli

Giuseppina Torre, ecco Life Book. "Sogno una colonna sonora per Ozpetek". L'intervista

Fisco: affidare alla Corte dei Conti le Commissioni tributarie
Economia

Fisco: affidare alla Corte dei Conti le Commissioni tributarie

Olimpiadi, l'arrivo di Malago, Montezemolo e Fontana
Sport

Olimpiadi, l'arrivo di Malago, Montezemolo e Fontana

Olimpiadi, MalagÃ²: fattore Victoria? Con noi valori tricolore
Sport

Olimpiadi, MalagÃ²: fattore Victoria? Con noi valori tricolore

Olimpiadi, Sala: nostra proposta buona, Svezia puÃ² attendere
Sport

Olimpiadi, Sala: nostra proposta buona, Svezia puÃ² attendere

Nasce Popmove, cerchi e offri auto 'on demand'
Economia

Nasce Popmove, cerchi e offri auto 'on demand'

Terremoto Roma il video choc dell'autostrada A24 che oscilla per la scossa
Video

Terremoto Roma il video choc dell'autostrada A24 che oscilla per la scossa

Mafia, colpito un gruppo emergente a Lecce. Indagato un sindaco
Cronache

Mafia, colpito un gruppo emergente a Lecce. Indagato un sindaco

Premio Bracco a Andrea Carpenzano: un'emozione, mi sento in colpa
Spettacoli

Premio Bracco a Andrea Carpenzano: un'emozione, mi sento in colpa

Folta, lunghissima, curata. Sfida a Parigi al campionato di barba
Politica

Folta, lunghissima, curata. Sfida a Parigi al campionato di barba

Losanna, principessa Victoria guida la delegazione di Stoccolma
Sport

Losanna, principessa Victoria guida la delegazione di Stoccolma

Medio Oriente, Abbas boccia piano Usa: serve soluzione politica
Politica

Medio Oriente, Abbas boccia piano Usa: serve soluzione politica

Terremoto vicino a Colonna, Raggi: "Verifiche in corso, non segnalate grandi criticitÃ "
Politica

Terremoto vicino a Colonna, Raggi: "Verifiche in corso, non segnalate grandi criticitÃ "

Tria: "Con lotta a evasione aiuto concreto alla manovra economica"
Politica

Tria: "Con lotta a evasione aiuto concreto alla manovra economica"

Voto Turchia: a Istanbul vince Imamoglu, candidato anti-Erdogan
Politica

Voto Turchia: a Istanbul vince Imamoglu, candidato anti-Erdogan

Flat Tax, Di Maio: "La Lega non giochi a nascondino, non si tolga niente agli Italiani"
Politica

Flat Tax, Di Maio: "La Lega non giochi a nascondino, non si tolga niente agli Italiani"

Cambogia, crolla palazzo di sette piani, almeno 24 morti
Politica

Cambogia, crolla palazzo di sette piani, almeno 24 morti

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, la delegazione italiana arriva al CIO a Losanna
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, la delegazione italiana arriva al CIO a Losanna

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 25 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 25 giugno

Di Maio: "Governo si indebolisce con dichiarazioni a mezzo stampa"
Politica

Di Maio: "Governo si indebolisce con dichiarazioni a mezzo stampa"


Tethr and Red Box Announce Partnership to Accelerate and Simplify the Delivery of Voice of Customer Analytics Solution

-

Red Box reliably and securely capture high-quality audio from more than 55 telephony systems, old and new, enabling Tethr to increase its breadth of capture capability and leverage high quality audio within its platform for its customers' analysis. Tethr's AI-based platform has been trained with more than a decade of service, sales and customer experience research and delivers out-of the box insights enabling joint customers to transform their unstructured customer conversations into insights tuned to their business.

As part of the integration provided by the partnership, customer voice conversations captured on the Red Box platform can be seamlessly ingested into Tethr's AI-based platform, transcribed and mined for business insights using Tethr's research-backed insights libraries for customer effort, loyalty, sales effectiveness and more.

Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO, commented: "The work Tethr has done to surface insights from customer conversations is driving significant value for enterprises, enabling measurable improvements in overall customer experience. As part of our open API strategy, we are delighted to partner with Tethr to enable customers to leverage captured customer conversations from across the enterprise, giving organizations the ability to maximize the value of their voice channel."

Tethr CEO Mike Mings said: "Partnering with Red Box enables us to combine the rich voice data set from Red Box with our advanced, research-backed AI, to deliver insights from each and every customer interaction to the enterprise through the market's easiest to use and most prescriptive conversation intelligence platform."

Tethr will be demonstrating the Tethr platform and discussing the Red Box partnership at the Customer Contact Week conference in Las Vegas, June 24-28, 2019.

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organizations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximize the value of captured voice data. For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com.

About Tethr

Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning and decades of customer experience research to surface contextual insights from phone calls and other customer interactions. Customers are using Tethr to quickly, easily and accurately turn large amounts of unstructured customer conversation data into information that fuels smarter decisions and improved business performance. For more information, visit tethr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg

For press enquiries please contact:Dynamo PR on +44(0)203-946-6862 redbox@dynamopr.com 


