Tetra Pak to Develop Paper Straws for Its Portion-size Carton Packages

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Politica

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
Sport

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Politica

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Milano

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"

Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan
Politica

Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan

Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi
Spettacoli

Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi

Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"
Spettacoli

Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"

Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana
Politica

Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana

Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"
Politica

Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"

Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd
Politica

Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd

Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"
Politica

Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"

La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli
Politica

La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli

Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica
Culture

Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a livello nazionale"
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a...

Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano
Spettacoli

Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata

Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse
Politica

Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse

Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra per governare"
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra...

Tetra Pak to Develop Paper Straws for Its Portion-size Carton Packages

- Tetra Pak aims to launch a paper straw that is suitable for its portion-sized carton packages before the end of the year, as part of a broader programme to help address the issue of plastic straw waste.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632361/Tetra_Pak_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683785/Charles_Brand_Tetra_Pak.jpg )

Straws play an integral functional role on portion packages, but if not properly disposed of, they then become part of the plastics waste problem. The company has been working to encourage consumers to push straws “back in the pack” once empty, so they can be collected along with the rest of the package. Now, work is under way to develop a paper straw that is suitable for use on its portion-size carton packages.

“It sounds simple enough,” concedes Charles Brand, Executive Vice President, Product Management & Commercial Operations, “but in reality, there are a number of significant challenges to producing a paper straw with the required properties.”

“That said, our development team is confident they can find a solution, and that we’ll have a paper straw alternative ready to launch by the end of the year.”

On average, Tetra Pak packages are about 75% paperboard; paper straws would be another important step towards the company’s long-term ambition of offering a completely renewable portfolio.

ABOUT TETRA PAK 

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 24,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.  Our motto, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at http://www.tetrapak.com

in evidenza
Carolyn Smith malore in diretta 'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

Spettacoli

Carolyn Smith malore in diretta
'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.