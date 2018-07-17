The 2018 WISE Awards Winners Announced

Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e rischio disoccupazione
Economia

Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e rischio disoccupazione

Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "
Economia

Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "

CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia
Economia

CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia

La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato
Sport

La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato

A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio
Spettacoli

A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio

Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager
Spettacoli

Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager

Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia
Cronache

Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia

Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter
Economia

Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter

Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole
Economia

Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole

Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"
Altro

Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"

Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"
Sport

Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"

FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"
Culture

FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"

FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"
Culture

FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"

FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "
Culture

FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "

Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"
Politica

Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"

Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"
Politica

Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"
Politica

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"

Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani
Politica

Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani

Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest
Sport

Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest

Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza
Politica

Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza


The 2018 WISE Awards Winners Announced

- The WISE Awards recognize six innovative education initiatives from Nigeria, China, USA, Pakistan, South Africa and Canada 

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), announced today the six 2018 WISE Awards winning projects. Each year, the WISE Awards recognize and promote innovative projects from across the world that are addressing global educational challenges.

The 2018 WISE Awards winners are:  

Safe Spaces Clubs for Girls, Nigeria - a program using mentor-led safe spaces, community engagement, subsidization of school fees and the training of female teachers to complement government schooling and improve the acquisition of literacy and numeracy skills by girls.

One Village One Pre-School, China - an impact investment solution that provides accessible early childhood development services in remote and impoverished Chinese regions through "Village Early Education Centers" (VEECs).

Generation, USA - a global platform that empowers young people to build thriving and sustainable careers while providing employers with the highly skilled talent they need. The Generation program trains young job seekers in profession-specific skills, places them in jobs and monitors their performance.

Technology-Based Deaf Education, Pakistan - a project harnessing digital technology and offering unprecedented access to resources for language development and literacy skills to deaf children in Pakistan.

Partners for Possibility, South Africa -  a program that improves the quality of education by capacitating principals in under-resourced schools and building their leadership skills through partnerships with business leaders.

1001 Nights Life Skills and Citizenship Education Program, Canada - an educational entertainment program that uses cartoons to engage children and teach life skills and citizenship education in formal and informal school environments.

Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, congratulated the winners: "This year we have received 413 applications for the WISE Awards program. The rigorous selection process has succeeded in finding six excellent and innovative projects addressing a diverse mix of educational challenges from around the world. This demonstrates that there are existing global organizations and individuals who share our passion for tackling education challenges with innovative solutions. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our Awards jury members who did a thorough job in evaluating the projects."

The projects will be celebrated on September 22 at WISE@NY in New York, USA. In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each will receive $20,000 (US).


in evidenza
Tutti pazzi per il caffè alla spina Illy, Cold Brew per i Millennial

Marketing

Tutti pazzi per il caffè alla spina
Illy, Cold Brew per i Millennial

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.