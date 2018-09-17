The 5th Sichuan International Travel Expo opens in Leshan, China

Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo
Motori

Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo

NUOVO MERCEDES GLE
Motori

NUOVO MERCEDES GLE

Intervista - Giorgio Conte Responsabile Comunicazione DS Automobiles Italia
Motori

Intervista - Giorgio Conte Responsabile Comunicazione DS Automobiles Italia

Storica maratona a Berlino: battuto il record del mondo
Sport

Storica maratona a Berlino: battuto il record del mondo

Tifone Mangkhut su Hong Kong e Macao, 65 morti nelle Filippine
Politica

Tifone Mangkhut su Hong Kong e Macao, 65 morti nelle Filippine

Magia Ibra, gol n. 500 Ã¨ un capolavoro
Sport

Magia Ibra, gol n. 500 Ã¨ un capolavoro

Manovra, Conte: "Impegno a varare reddito cittadinanza contro disuguaglianze"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Impegno a varare reddito cittadinanza contro disuguaglianze"

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 settembre
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 settembre

Di Maio: "Con manovra nessuna tensione, ma bisogna mantenere le promesse"
Politica

Di Maio: "Con manovra nessuna tensione, ma bisogna mantenere le promesse"

Manovra, Di Maio Reddito cittadinanza e' prima misura
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio Reddito cittadinanza e' prima misura

Flat Tax, Di Maio: "Se non aiuterÃ  i ricchi saremo pronti a votarla"
Politica

Flat Tax, Di Maio: "Se non aiuterÃ  i ricchi saremo pronti a votarla"

Ponte Morandi, Martina: "Lega e M5s non tengano in ostaggio Genova per la scelta del commissario"
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Martina: "Lega e M5s non tengano in ostaggio Genova per la scelta del...

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto la mentalita' giusta"
Politica

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto la mentalita' giusta"

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Voglio dedicare questo risultato al Presidente"
Politica

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Voglio dedicare questo risultato al Presidente"

Champions League, Di Francesco: "Con il Real Madrid dobbiamo dare tutti qualcosa in piÃ¹"
Politica

Champions League, Di Francesco: "Con il Real Madrid dobbiamo dare tutti qualcosa in piÃ¹"

Roma-Chievo, Di Francesco: "Sono inc***ato, ma non siamo fisicamente a terra"
Politica

Roma-Chievo, Di Francesco: "Sono inc***ato, ma non siamo fisicamente a terra"

Tifone Mangkhut, la furia della tempesta si abbatte su Hong Kong, l'ordine Ã¨ di restare in casa
Politica

Tifone Mangkhut, la furia della tempesta si abbatte su Hong Kong, l'ordine Ã¨ di...

Sicurezza, Salvini all'Hotel House di Porto Recanati: "Qua servono le ruspe"
Politica

Sicurezza, Salvini all'Hotel House di Porto Recanati: "Qua servono le ruspe"

Sicurezza, Salvini: "Hotel House Porto Recanati va abbattuto"
Politica

Sicurezza, Salvini: "Hotel House Porto Recanati va abbattuto"

Papa Francesco: "La fede non puo' fermarsi alle parole"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "La fede non puo' fermarsi alle parole"


The 5th Sichuan International Travel Expo opens in Leshan, China

- The expo is one of the three major themed expos held under the aegis of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and the Sichuan Provincial Government, and one of the most important annual travel industry events in Sichuan province. Previously, Leshan had successfully hosted first four editions of the expo.

Leshan, the permanent venue for the Sichuan International Travel Expo, will implement the development plan put forth by the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee. By acting on a proposal submitted by Party Secretary of Sichuan Province Peng Qinghua that calls for a revitalization of the city through tourism and by strengthening its existing industries, Leshan plans to bring its tourism sector up to international standards through a combination of rebuilding and reshaping key public spaces, implementing a series of structural adjustments, upgrading the quality of services and cleaning up the environment, while incorporating the province's regional development strategy which emphasizes a high level of cooperation between the districts and counties that make up the city's administrative divisions as well as collaboration with travel organizations both within China and abroad. Leshan will take full advantage of its rich historical background, good ecological environment and solid industrial foundation to develop its tourism sector, in a move to integrate its cultural points of interest with its tourism resources, expand capacity by building hotels and other facilities that service travelers, improve the quality of existing services and bring together the city's natural and man-made assets to create a travel destination that will appeal to a diverse tourism audience. Leshan will utilize the Sichuan International Travel Expo as an important platform to promote the high-quality development of its tourism sector and accelerate its development as an international-caliber tourism destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/744263/Sichuan_Travel_Exchange_expo.jpg  


in evidenza
Insulti alla miss disabile "Ti votano perché sei storpia"

Miss Italia

Insulti alla miss disabile
"Ti votano perché sei storpia"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.