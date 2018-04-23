The AIT at the Transport Research Arena (TRA) in Vienna

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
Politica

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Politica

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo...

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
Politica

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Sport

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
Culture

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Politica

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Sport

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
Politica

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
Economia

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Politica

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
Politica

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Economia

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Politica

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Cronache

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Sport

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Politica

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri

The AIT at the Transport Research Arena (TRA) in Vienna

- The AIT presented groundbreaking innovative research and development projects in the field of mobility at Europe's largest transport research conference.

Europe's largest transport conference, the TRA (Transport Research Arena), took place in Vienna this week, making the city the European center for mobility of the future. As co-organiser of the conference, the AIT had organised for the world's leading experts to come to the nation's capital to speak about their areas of expertise. "As a member of the Programme Committee, the AIT is responsible for the content of TRA 2018, during which, more than 90 sessions will be organised in the areas of transport and mobility," said Christian Chimani, Head of Center for Low-Emission Transport of the AIT and Chair of the Programme Committee of the Transport Research Arena 2018.

Collectively, 3,000 scientists and experts discussed the main topics of digitisation and decarbonisation of transport systems for four days, commencing on the 16th of April.  This year's TRA 2018 motto was: "A digital era for transport - solutions for society, economy and environment" As Austria's largest research and technology organisation, the AIT presented a large number of current projects - from the battery of the future, innovative rapid loading systems, new materials for vehicle construction, methods and technologies for improving road safety, to solutions for making mobility systems and freight transport even more efficient.

Decarbonising mobility  

Decarbonisation is one of the major challenges within the mobility sector. Thanks to it's research work, the AIT makes important contributions in curbing climate change in the future and in keeping the planet habitable for future generations. Projects in the field of e-mobility and energy include making engine drives simultaneously environmentally friendly, low-emission and more efficient. AIT's research also aims to optimise transportation means in a climate-friendly way. These include projects such as location planning for bike sharing systems or more efficient route planning in transport and fleet management. A further goal of the AIT researchers is the production of new materials. A breakthrough in the production of new materials in the KryoAlu project means that metal alloys can now be produced at temperatures of minus 150°C. This renders complex heating processes unnecessary and is considered a pioneering project worldwide.

The Challenge of Digitisation  

In the age of digitisation it is increasingly important, to have sufficient protection in place for critical infrastructures. Global networking and technological progress are also opening up new possibilities for making transport systems even more efficient. In order to make full use of technical resources in the present and the future, the AIT is constantly researching forward-looking projects in these areas. AIT's developments range from 5G wireless communication, which enables self-driving cars to communicate with each other, digital monitoring of structural dynamics or noise protection and to research and improve self-driving transport systems. With these innovations, AIT scientists are making an important contribution to the mobility of the future.

The mobility landscape of the future 

Rapidly growing cities pose a major challenge for mobility. The AIT also conducts research in the field of smart cities on urban development and urban mobility. The human dimension of urban design is also in the interest of the AIT's research work, which is implemented in technologies like virtual reality, for example. Furthermore, the Center for Innovation Systems & Policy takes on an advisory role in Austria as well as in European politics and is dedicated to working on current and future challenges in the field of mobility and transport.

Links to press information on the individual AIT topic groups can be found here: 

Further information: http://www.traconference.eu/ and also http://www.ait.ac.at.

For questions please contact:Michael H. Hlava AIT Austrian Institute of Technology Head of Corporate and Marketing Communications +43(0)50550-4014, M +43-664-620-77-66michael.h.hlava@ait.ac.at http://www.ait.ac.atDaniel Pepl, MAS AIT Austrian Institute of Technology Corporate and Marketing Communications +43(0)50550-4040, M +43-664-620-78-05 E-Mail: daniel.pepl@ait.ac.at http://www.ait.ac.at

in evidenza
Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Spettacoli

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.