The Center for Medical Technology Policy Names Donna Messner, PhD, New Chief Executive Officer

Spazio, Musk: l'astronave per Marte assomiglia a quella di Tintin
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Musk: l'astronave per Marte assomiglia a quella di Tintin

SsangYong dona al Comune di Milano una Tivoli dal design unico
Cronache

SsangYong dona al Comune di Milano una Tivoli dal design unico

Razzismo negli stadi, tifosi napoletani a Salvini: ok sospensione
Sport

Razzismo negli stadi, tifosi napoletani a Salvini: ok sospensione

Migranti, Salvini, "Rispetto colleghi governo ma su sbarchi non cambio idea"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini, "Rispetto colleghi governo ma su sbarchi non cambio idea"

Manovra, Boccia: "Si devono fare conti con rallentamento economia"
Politica

Manovra, Boccia: "Si devono fare conti con rallentamento economia"

Pitti, i colori e le grafiche di Manuel Ritz sbarcano in Cina
Culture

Pitti, i colori e le grafiche di Manuel Ritz sbarcano in Cina

Pitti, l'inverno di Baracuta guarda al futuro
Culture

Pitti, l'inverno di Baracuta guarda al futuro

Chiude "O'Naturel", il primo ristorante nudista di Parigi
Politica

Chiude "O'Naturel", il primo ristorante nudista di Parigi

Dai sarcofagi alla scultura contemporanea: benvenuti a Mougins
Culture

Dai sarcofagi alla scultura contemporanea: benvenuti a Mougins

Cavallette invadono la Mecca, autoritÃ  saudite: "non mangiatele"
Politica

Cavallette invadono la Mecca, autoritÃ  saudite: "non mangiatele"

"Mai a letto con 50enni, troppo vecchie", bufera su Yann Moix
Politica

"Mai a letto con 50enni, troppo vecchie", bufera su Yann Moix

Carige, Padoan: "Bene che il Governo usi i nostri strumenti per salvare Banche"
Politica

Carige, Padoan: "Bene che il Governo usi i nostri strumenti per salvare Banche"

Zingaretti firma a Latina il protocollo contro il caporalato: "Dobbiamo sconfiggere questo fenomeno"
Politica

Zingaretti firma a Latina il protocollo contro il caporalato: "Dobbiamo sconfiggere...

La cittÃ  millenaria di Hasankeyf, una diga la farÃ  scomparire
Politica

La cittÃ  millenaria di Hasankeyf, una diga la farÃ  scomparire

Al Ces di Las Vegas Hyundai presenta l'auto che cammina
Scienza e tecnologia

Al Ces di Las Vegas Hyundai presenta l'auto che cammina

Anche Atene sotto la neve, il Partenone come una fiaba
Politica

Anche Atene sotto la neve, il Partenone come una fiaba

Carige, Toti: "Bene Governo, ma perchÃ© di notte?"
Politica

Carige, Toti: "Bene Governo, ma perchÃ© di notte?"

L'attore Kevin Spacey incriminato per abusi sessuali
Spettacoli

L'attore Kevin Spacey incriminato per abusi sessuali

Coldiretti in piazza, sos olio per i 'gilet gialli' italiani
Economia

Coldiretti in piazza, sos olio per i 'gilet gialli' italiani

Kim torna in Cina in vista del possibile nuovo vertice con Trump
Politica

Kim torna in Cina in vista del possibile nuovo vertice con Trump


The Center for Medical Technology Policy Names Donna Messner, PhD, New Chief Executive Officer

- Messner has served in a variety of leadership roles since joining CMTP in 2011. She has led the Green Park Collaborative (GPC), CMTP's flagship initiative, bringing clarity to clinical evidence requirements for molecular diagnostics, genomics, oncology, and neurology, and overseeing work on real-world evidence, alternative payment models, and other topics. Messner has worked closely with Dr. Tunis as part of CMTP's senior leadership, joining in strategic planning, running operations, and building a talented staff.

"Donna Messner has been an exemplary leader at CMTP, and we are thrilled she will continue to apply her unique talents to expand CMTP's impact and deepen its contributions to the field," said Mark Gibson, Chair of the CMTP Board of Directors.

"I look forward to what's ahead," said Messner.  "Our new strategic plan focuses on building our core outcomes program while continuing ongoing priorities.  We have an amazing team in place and a vibrant portfolio of projects."

Under Dr. Tunis's leadership, CMTP has become an established, national leader working toward a health care system where patients, clinicians, health care policymakers, and payers are engaged in clinical research, ensuring they have the evidence they need to make informed health decisions.  "I am tremendously proud of what the CMTP has accomplished during the last decade," said Tunis, who will remain substantively engaged as a member of the CMTP Board.  "I'm looking forward to stepping back from day-to-day management responsibilities to pursue new ideas and projects, while continuing to advise CMTP on ongoing projects and the next generation of programs."

"CMTP has covered important ground during the last 10 years," added Mark Gibson.  "I'm excited about Donna and her team's plans to ensure the priorities of patients and other key stakeholders are accounted for in all research for new medical technologies."

About the Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP)Based in Baltimore, Maryland, CMTP is a non-profit organization working to strengthen the quality, relevance, and efficiency of clinical research. Visit www.cmtpnet.org for additional information.


in evidenza
Belen Rodriguez, flirt in corso? Voci sul Pocho Lavezzi. Gossip

Sport

Belen Rodriguez, flirt in corso?
Voci sul Pocho Lavezzi. Gossip

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.