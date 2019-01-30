30 gennaio 2019- 10:15 The Central Banking Journal recognizes ION for high-performance transaction excellence

- Openlink CEO Rich Grossi said, "Being honored for the second year in a row is not only a testament to our continuing partnership with our clients but also Openlink's dedication to using technology to empower Central Banks to rapidly enact economic and monetary policy changes."

ION's Central Banking solutions continue to stand out in the world's leading Central Banks, Debt Management Offices and Sovereign Wealth Funds. These universes are heterogeneous, with a wide and evolving range of diverse needs. The Central Banking Journal judges recognize ION's Openlink and Wallstreet for being the best in meeting tough international requirements.

"Over the past few years, the world of public finance has changed significantly," said Loic Leonard, Chief Product Officer of Wallstreet Suite. "As the activities of these institutions evolve, managing more asset classes and undergoing increased compliance requirements, there is a need for greater transparency and control. We remain focused on continually improving our solutions."

ION offers a wide variety of solutions for governments, private investors and nonprofits to manage risk and assets. Openlink and Wallstreet Suite are part of a market-leading portfolio that is satisfying the treasury needs of companies of any size, budget, transaction volume and IT capability.

The Central Banking awards recognize excellence in a community dealing with an ever-evolving landscape, where price and financial stability must be maintained and communicated against a backdrop of continuing innovation in financial services, reserves and currency management. Past winners include the Central Bank of Canada, The Central Bank of Ireland and Lesetja Kganyago, the Governor of South African Reserve Bank. The 2019 award ceremony will be held on March 13 in London.

About IONION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com.

