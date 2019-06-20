The Consumer Goods Forum Announces 4th Edition of the Sustainable Retail Summit

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio
Cronache

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi
Cronache

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea
Politica

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese
Spettacoli

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75
Cronache

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole
Economia

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime
Cronache

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG
Cina

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete
Roma

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun
Economia

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"
Politica

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica
Economia

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo
Spettacoli

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi
Spettacoli

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua"...

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"
Economia

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello
Cronache

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata
Spettacoli

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"
Economia

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"
Politica

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"


The Consumer Goods Forum Announces 4th Edition of the Sustainable Retail Summit

- Registrations now open! Take advantage of the early bird rates until 31st July

PARIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) will be hosting its annual Sustainable Retail Summit (SRS) in Berlin, Germany on 24th-25th October. This year marks the 4th edition of the two-day event, bringing together consumer goods industry experts and stakeholders to share knowledge and best practices on tackling some of the key challenges facing the industry today. Delegates can expect to delve into the pressing issues under the theme "Sorting Fact from Fiction and Addressing the Hard Truths", as they paint an accurate picture of the industry today and the actions needed to overcome the principle hurdles.

In a time where the demands for sustainable and healthier products are increasingly pushed to the forefront, SRS provides the opportunity to engage in crucial discussions and best understand how to take action on urgent industry issues. With topics such as plastics, food waste, forced labour and healthier communities on the table, SRS covers the entire sustainability eco-system while providing insights into how organisations around the world are working together to explore solutions and drive positive change.

Peter Freedman, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "Collaboration is at the core of the CGF and the Sustainable Retail Summit is the perfect example of how we help retail and consumer companies to work together to implement positive change and deliver on their purpose-driven agendas. SRS provides the space for leaders in the field to share inspirational success stories and best practices in addressing the key issues around health and sustainability."

Close to 300 delegates from over 25 countries have gathered annually in previous editions of SRS to increase their knowledge, network with industry peers and strengthen sustainable business opportunities. Returning to moderate SRS this year is BBC journalist Tom Heap, who will set the context and pose the hard-hitting questions, while an excellent lineup of speakers will share real-life case studies and learnings in interactive workshops and special sessions.

SRS has truly become an unmissable event cutting across all areas of sustainable business for members and non-members of the CGF. Registrations for this year's edition taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Berlin are open, with the opportunity to take advantage of early bird rates before 31st July. Register today to join the conversation and be a part of the community of change-makers stepping up to the challenge, for a sustainable, healthier tomorrow.

#2019SRS

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556222/The_Consumer_Goods_Forum_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Allenarsi a non fare nulla La lentezza è cool

Costume

Allenarsi a non fare nulla
La lentezza è cool

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.