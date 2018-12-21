The C-Space Project Opens Mars Base as a Space Education Facility

Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova
Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"
Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona
Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"
Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"
Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"
Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti
Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore
Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€
Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"
Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi
Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "
Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"
Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non parlo di calcio"
Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non...

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si infiamma il dibattito
Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si...

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi del PD
Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi...

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce
Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"
Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"
Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane
I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane


The C-Space Project Opens Mars Base as a Space Education Facility

- JINCHANG, China, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The C-Space Project recently unveiled its Mars Base set in the Gobi Desert, leaving many curious about its objectives. The C-Space Project, where the C stands for Community, Culture and Creativity, is an education facility for Chinese teenagers. It will teach them about space exploration and living on Mars. It plans to open to the public worldwide while aiming for the same objective.

The Mars Base allows visitors to understand what it is like to live in closed quarters where every aspect of daily life must be controlled with very limited resources. Water needs to be salvaged and recycled down to the last drop. Food sustenance needs to contain high protein to keep the base's occupants fed and in shape. And taking a walk outside means putting a space suit on and going through the pressurizing cabin. 

The Mars Base occupies a massive 11,996 square feet in the Gobi Desert, a location meant to re-create as much as possible the current state of the far planet thanks to its harsh climate and sandstorms. Situated 40km from the small town Jinchang, in the Gansu Province, the Mars Base not only simulates the outside living conditions Mars explorers must deal with but also what's inside their living environment. It hosts 9 capsules including a Control Room, a Recycling Unit, an Airlock Room, Storage, a Bio-Module, Medical Facilities, Living Quarters, Bathroom, and an Entertainment & Fitness Room.

To bring this project to life, the ACC (Astronauts Center of China) and CICC (China Intercontinental Communication Center) were heavily involved to deliver state of the art technology and knowledge to make it a real Mars Base. A TV Reality show team was allowed to the Base and 6 volunteers including 5 Chinese celebrities were the first to experience life on Mars after receiving astronaut's training. The show has had a huge impact on the audience since it's airing on the online Chinese video platform, which has met the expectation of the Project's initiators, who aim to bring awareness of China's tremendous development in aerospace to the general public, to make space a more popular subject to the general public, to inspire and to encourage exploration. The base will become China's first cultural and tourist experience based on space education, Mars-themed tourism and scientific research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801568/C_Space_Mars_Base.jpg


