Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"
Politica

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"
Politica

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Culture

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"
Spettacoli

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"
Politica

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook
Politica

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della conferenza stampa
Politica

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero
Economia

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"
Politica

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn
Politica

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama
Politica

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi
Culture

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram
Culture

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"
Politica

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza
Spettacoli

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina
Politica

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge
Politica

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney
Sport

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 
Spettacoli

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi pericolanti"
Politica

The Dubai Mall Marks a Glorious Decade of Setting New Standards and Transforming Global Retail

- The Dubai Mall is 10 years young and is marking the milestone with a special extravaganza from November 4-28.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774128/The_Dubai_Mall_Grand_Drive.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774127/The_Dubai_Mall_Perfumery.jpg )

Emaar Malls' flagship, The Dubai Mall has welcomed over 80 million annual visitors for the past four years - making it the most visited lifestyle destination in the world. Over the past decade, The Dubai Mall has brought tremendous value for the nation, creating over 10,000 jobs and catalysing the growth of the retail, F&B and leisure sectors.

The preferred retail destination for 2.5 billion people in the catchment area of just four hours flying distance from the city, The Dubai Mall is a driver of inbound tourism, drawing 97% of Dubai's visitors according to reports.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties and Board Member of Emaar Malls, said: "The economic impact of The Dubai Mall has been wide-ranging. Transforming not just the retail sector but also creating new referral points in leisure, entertainment and hospitality, the mall has also played a defining role in positioning Dubai as a global fashion capital."

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, CEO of Emaar Malls, added: "No mall, anywhere in the world, has contributed so much to a community, as The Dubai Mall has in just ten years. We will continue to build on our success and position The Dubai Mall as the jewel in the crown of Premium Global Retail for generations to come."

A showcase of events and in-mall activities will mark 10 Year Celebrations.

For details:Nivine William ASDA'A BCW; +971-4-4507-600nivine.william@bm.com


