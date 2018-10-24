24 ottobre 2018- 18:29 The Dubai Mall Marks a Glorious Decade of Setting New Standards and Transforming Global Retail

- The Dubai Mall is 10 years young and is marking the milestone with a special extravaganza from November 4-28.

Emaar Malls' flagship, The Dubai Mall has welcomed over 80 million annual visitors for the past four years - making it the most visited lifestyle destination in the world. Over the past decade, The Dubai Mall has brought tremendous value for the nation, creating over 10,000 jobs and catalysing the growth of the retail, F&B and leisure sectors.

The preferred retail destination for 2.5 billion people in the catchment area of just four hours flying distance from the city, The Dubai Mall is a driver of inbound tourism, drawing 97% of Dubai's visitors according to reports.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties and Board Member of Emaar Malls, said: "The economic impact of The Dubai Mall has been wide-ranging. Transforming not just the retail sector but also creating new referral points in leisure, entertainment and hospitality, the mall has also played a defining role in positioning Dubai as a global fashion capital."

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, CEO of Emaar Malls, added: "No mall, anywhere in the world, has contributed so much to a community, as The Dubai Mall has in just ten years. We will continue to build on our success and position The Dubai Mall as the jewel in the crown of Premium Global Retail for generations to come."

A showcase of events and in-mall activities will mark 10 Year Celebrations.

