The European Society of Endocrinology Meets With European Parliament Members to Discuss Limiting the Socioeconomic Impact of Osteoporosis in Europe

Moscovici: "Deficit Italia preoccupa commissione e vari Paesi Ue"
Politica

Moscovici: "Deficit Italia preoccupa commissione e vari Paesi Ue"

Milano, le Scale Up incontrano gli investitori internazionali
Economia

Milano, le Scale Up incontrano gli investitori internazionali

"Credo", l'album di Vincenzo Incenzo prodotto da Renato Zero
Spettacoli

"Credo", l'album di Vincenzo Incenzo prodotto da Renato Zero

Ilaria Cucchi: "Nistri vuole colpire tutti quelli che parlano"
Cronache

Ilaria Cucchi: "Nistri vuole colpire tutti quelli che parlano"

Crollo Genova, sfollati tornano a casa: 2 ore per recupero beni
Cronache

Crollo Genova, sfollati tornano a casa: 2 ore per recupero beni

Trentino: una app per puntare a uno stile di vita piÃ¹ salutare
Economia

Trentino: una app per puntare a uno stile di vita piÃ¹ salutare

Crollo Genova, sfollati: emergenza abitativa non Ã¨ ancora finita
Cronache

Crollo Genova, sfollati: emergenza abitativa non Ã¨ ancora finita

Crimea, Putin: strage Kerch Ã¨ il risultato della globalizzazione
Politica

Crimea, Putin: strage Kerch Ã¨ il risultato della globalizzazione

A Napoli 23 opere in mostra per raccontare la Londra anni '90
Culture

A Napoli 23 opere in mostra per raccontare la Londra anni '90

Rivelato l'autore della Madonna di San Luca, icona di Roma
Culture

Rivelato l'autore della Madonna di San Luca, icona di Roma

Spread, Conte: "Lo seguo con molta attenzione, importante confronto coi mercati"
Politica

Spread, Conte: "Lo seguo con molta attenzione, importante confronto coi mercati"

Incendio a Milano, Vigili del fuoco ancora al lavoro
Cronache

Incendio a Milano, Vigili del fuoco ancora al lavoro

Festa di Roma, apre il thriller-noir "Bad times at the El Royale"
Spettacoli

Festa di Roma, apre il thriller-noir "Bad times at the El Royale"

100 anni di Eliseo, apre Cyrano con Barbareschi: un grido d'aiuto
Spettacoli

100 anni di Eliseo, apre Cyrano con Barbareschi: un grido d'aiuto

Manovra, Tria: "Cercheremo di avviare dialogo costruttivo con UE"
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Cercheremo di avviare dialogo costruttivo con UE"

L'Isola di Pietro 2, Gianni Morandi presenta la nuova stagione. VIDEO
Spettacoli

L'Isola di Pietro 2, Gianni Morandi presenta la nuova stagione. VIDEO

Conte: ''Crisi di Governo improbabile''
Politica

Conte: ''Crisi di Governo improbabile''

Incendio Milano, Cattaneo: da analisi nessun rischio per salute
Cronache

Incendio Milano, Cattaneo: da analisi nessun rischio per salute

Decreto fiscale, Conte: "Fatti di Roma non mi hanno distratto da Consiglio UE"
Politica

Decreto fiscale, Conte: "Fatti di Roma non mi hanno distratto da Consiglio UE"

Dl fiscale, Conte: ''Salvini dice no Cdm? Si svolgera', il presidente sono io''
Politica

Dl fiscale, Conte: ''Salvini dice no Cdm? Si svolgera', il presidente sono io''


The European Society of Endocrinology Meets With European Parliament Members to Discuss Limiting the Socioeconomic Impact of Osteoporosis in Europe

- In Brussels, the European Society of Endocrinology has met 10 European Parliament members and proposed a shared agenda to limit the socioeconomic impact of Osteoporosis in Europe.

Tackling hypovitaminosis D, early diagnosis of vertebral fractures, access and adherence to therapies are the key points to work on.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770911/The_European_Society_of_Endocrinology_Logo.jpg ) Affecting more than half of population aged over 80, osteoporosis represents an emergency in terms of social relevance and economic - healthcare costs.  The European Society of Endocrinology seizes the opportunity of the World Osteoporosis Day to meet European Authorities andset forth a proposal of shared healthcare policies that may produce large-scale benefits and improve people's health and State budgets.

 

"Fragility fractures have an important economic impact.  The direct costs (hospitalizations) only in Italy account for around 9 billion euros. 1 more billion of indirect costs, such as rehabilitation costs and losses due to absence from work, has to be added. We find the same situation in the rest of EU Statesas well - says Prof. Andrea Giustina, Professor of Endocrinologyat San Raffaele Hospital in Milanand President-Electof the European Society of Endocrinology - The three-point document we will set forth to the EP members proposes some cost-effective measures of clinical practice aimed at limiting costs and drastically reducingthe incidence of this disease."

The document prepared by the ESE is set out in 3 points:

"European endocrinologists wish that this agenda of intervention might gain the widest consent among Institutions and are ready to help in order to find in practice the most effective instruments to implement intervention on the mentioned criticalities. They also commit themselves to verify the execution and effectiveness of said instruments 12 months hence," concludes Giustina.


in evidenza
Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Costume

Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati
Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.