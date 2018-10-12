The Evidence Initiative: An Initiative to Promote Data-Driven Approaches to Policy

Conte visita l'Etiopia: "Abbiamo ribadito l'importanza della conferenza sulla Libia"
Politica

Conte visita l'Etiopia: "Abbiamo ribadito l'importanza della conferenza sulla Libia"

Alluvione in Sardegna, le ricerche col drone dell'uomo diperso a Castiadas
Politica

Alluvione in Sardegna, le ricerche col drone dell'uomo diperso a Castiadas

Cervi cadono in un canale, le immagini del salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco
Politica

Cervi cadono in un canale, le immagini del salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco

09-10-18 Ue, Covassi: "L'Ue appartiene a tutti e non solo ad alcuni"
Politica

09-10-18 Ue, Covassi: "L'Ue appartiene a tutti e non solo ad alcuni"

Manovra, Calenda: "Non penso sia sbagliata, ma Ã¨ troppo caotica"
Politica

Manovra, Calenda: "Non penso sia sbagliata, ma Ã¨ troppo caotica"

Di Maio: "Alitalia non e' un pacco di cui disfarsi, va rilanciata"
Politica

Di Maio: "Alitalia non e' un pacco di cui disfarsi, va rilanciata"

Pd, Calenda: "Cambiamo registro o faccio altro e meglio remunerato"
Politica

Pd, Calenda: "Cambiamo registro o faccio altro e meglio remunerato"

Emis Killa parla dei nuovi generi: "Quest'ondata passerÃ , la gente non Ã¨ stupida"
Politica

Emis Killa parla dei nuovi generi: "Quest'ondata passerÃ , la gente non Ã¨ stupida"

Emis Killa si confessa: "Io reggo gli insulti, la mia fidanzata non voglio coinvolgerla"
Politica

Emis Killa si confessa: "Io reggo gli insulti, la mia fidanzata non voglio coinvolgerla"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Stop di Mattarella? Tutte balle!"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Stop di Mattarella? Tutte balle!"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Prossima settimana Conte spiegherÃ  all'Europa cosa vogliamo fare"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Prossima settimana Conte spiegherÃ  all'Europa cosa vogliamo fare"

Savona a Brunetta-Padoan:battaglie su modelli econometrici non portano a nulla
Politica

Savona a Brunetta-Padoan:battaglie su modelli econometrici non portano a nulla

Manovra, approvata alla Camera la risoluzione di maggioranza
Politica

Manovra, approvata alla Camera la risoluzione di maggioranza

Salvini in aula per il Def, saluta i Ministri e si siede tra i banchi della Lega
Politica

Salvini in aula per il Def, saluta i Ministri e si siede tra i banchi della Lega

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Con circolare Salvini si conoscono finalmente i siti a rischio ambientale"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Con circolare Salvini si conoscono finalmente i siti a...

Leopolda, Calenda: "Nessuno mi ha invitato, non mi imbucherÃ²"
Politica

Leopolda, Calenda: "Nessuno mi ha invitato, non mi imbucherÃ²"

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Nostro obiettivo e' zero roghi"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Nostro obiettivo e' zero roghi"

Europee, Calenda: "Le prossime elezioni saranno come quelle del 48"
Politica

Europee, Calenda: "Le prossime elezioni saranno come quelle del 48"

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨ abbattuto"
Politica

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨...

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"
Politica

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"


The Evidence Initiative: An Initiative to Promote Data-Driven Approaches to Policy

- The Economist and The Pew Charitable Trusts partner to provide facts to the public and policymakers

Leading thinkers and practitioners in evidence-based decision-making made the case for exploring and promoting the use of data and facts for global policies yesterday at the launch of the Evidence Initiative, a new project from The Economist Group and The Pew Charitable Trusts.

During remarks at the event, Tim Harford, author of The Undercover Economist called for people to be "curious, be open-minded and pick up the 'statistical telescope' and look through it." Professor Onora O'Neill, said: "It is pretty difficult for people to make the judgements they need to make these days, we've had 40 years of trying to make institutions more accountable but they are now just harder to understand," and Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, noted: "What has changed in the public's level of trust has to do with evidence. There should be quality sources - useful and reliable sources."

The Economist Group and The Pew Charitable Trusts created the Evidence Initiative to present the case for evidence-based decision-making. In an era of growing political polarisation, fractured media, and the accelerated pace of technological change, public confidence in the responsiveness, accountability, and effectiveness of governments and institutions has been tracked at historic lows. It is against this backdrop that the Evidence Initiative seeks to highlight the use of sound data by decision-makers and encourage individuals to engage with the facts that inform the policy, business and social decision-making that shapes our lives. 

The initiative marks a new partnership for two organisations that have long valued and promoted evidence-based policymaking.

Rebecca Rimel, president and chief executive of The Pew Charitable Trusts, said, "For more than 70 years, Pew has been committed to informing the public and strengthening democracy by sharing facts. The starting point for any discussion-and especially the search for common ground-must be an acknowledgement that facts are discernible and reliable. We are pleased to partner with the Economist Group to promote the use of evidence-based decision making."

Daniel Franklin, executive and diplomatic editor of The Economist, commented: "The Economist Group's ethos is to encourage curiosity. The Evidence Initiative is equipping people with the tools to ask questions and make more informed decisions. Through the activities of The Evidence Initiative we aim to provide organisations and the public with the information to help shape future policy.

About The Evidence Initiative  The Evidence Initiative, a project of The Economist Group and The Pew Charitable Trusts, explores the use of facts and data in decision-making today and presents the case for evidence-based policies. As part of the initiative, the Economist Intelligence Unit will produce an Evidence Index in early 2019, which will assess the availability and quality of evidence in the Group of 20 countries. http://www.evidenceinitiative.org

For more information, please contact:Ashleigh.lezard@tvcgroup.com, +44(0)-79205-10065


in evidenza
Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi e Eleonora Andreatta al top

MediaTech

Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi
e Eleonora Andreatta al top

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.