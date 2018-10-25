The First China International Import Expo to Welcome 2800 Exhibitors from over 130 Countries as China Looks to Grow Imports

"Mastroianni" in mostra all'Ara Pacis a Roma: un italiano nuovo
"Mastroianni" in mostra all'Ara Pacis a Roma: un italiano nuovo

Ancora una volta lo spiderman francese sfida la gravitÃ 
Ancora una volta lo spiderman francese sfida la gravitÃ 

I Maneskin e il loro mondo come non li avete mai visti
I Maneskin e il loro mondo come non li avete mai visti

Le riunioni? Inefficienti senza tecnologia. La ricerca di Sharp
Le riunioni? Inefficienti senza tecnologia. La ricerca di Sharp

A Roma prima mondiale di "Millennium", torna Lisbeth Salander
A Roma prima mondiale di "Millennium", torna Lisbeth Salander

Premio Sakharov 2018 dell'Europarlamento a Oleg Sentsov
Premio Sakharov 2018 dell'Europarlamento a Oleg Sentsov

Intelligenza artificiale, Lventure Group a caccia di talenti
Intelligenza artificiale, Lventure Group a caccia di talenti

Di Maio: "Draghi dovrebbe sapere che spread non Ã¨ legato alla Manovra"
Di Maio: "Draghi dovrebbe sapere che spread non Ã¨ legato alla Manovra"

DesirÃ©e, Bongiorno: per colpevoli sanzioni rigorose
DesirÃ©e, Bongiorno: per colpevoli sanzioni rigorose

Al via il Forum sulla responsabilitÃ  sociale di Poste Italiane
Al via il Forum sulla responsabilitÃ  sociale di Poste Italiane

Banca IMI, Marco Perelli-Rocco: â€œContinua il sentiment positivo su M&Aâ€
Banca IMI, Marco Perelli-Rocco: â€œContinua il sentiment positivo su M&Aâ€

Wiko, Morena Porta: â€œSempre piÃ¹ forti sul mercato italianoâ€
Wiko, Morena Porta: â€œSempre piÃ¹ forti sul mercato italianoâ€

H-Farm, Donadon: â€œCreare ambienti riconoscibili per fare innovazioneâ€
H-Farm, Donadon: â€œCreare ambienti riconoscibili per fare innovazioneâ€

Generali, Mazzocco: â€œInvestimenti a lungo termine per avere successoâ€
Generali, Mazzocco: â€œInvestimenti a lungo termine per avere successoâ€

COIMA, Tortis: â€œIn arrivo nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi hi-techâ€
COIMA, Tortis: â€œIn arrivo nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi hi-techâ€

COIMA: Manfredi Catella sul COIMA Real Estate Forum 2018
COIMA: Manfredi Catella sul COIMA Real Estate Forum 2018

Libia, Conte: "Nessuna soluzione possibile senza coinvolgere istituzioni del Paese"
Libia, Conte: "Nessuna soluzione possibile senza coinvolgere istituzioni del Paese"

IBM, Cereda: â€œSempre piÃ¹ servizi di intelligenza artificiale nel Real Estateâ€
IBM, Cereda: â€œSempre piÃ¹ servizi di intelligenza artificiale nel Real Estateâ€

Conte: "Italia sosterrÃ  proposta Juncker per alleanza Ue-Africa"
Conte: "Italia sosterrÃ  proposta Juncker per alleanza Ue-Africa"

Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida
Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida


The First China International Import Expo to Welcome 2800 Exhibitors from over 130 Countries as China Looks to Grow Imports

- - Russia to hold an "exporters fringe event" filling 2000 square-meter exhibition space

- 30 British Companies to Attend in Bid to Upscale Exports

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) is to gather 2800 companies from over 130 countries and regions to meet with over 150,000 buyers in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2018.

In addition to over 200 industry-leading companies who are to display, many exhibitors of CIIE 2018 come from G20 member states as well as countries with links to the Belt and Road Initiative. Geared toward opening China's consumer market, more than 100 companies from 30+ African countries will also attend.

"CIIE provides an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to go beyond the norm and to expand the status-quo of current trading levels. It also gives developing countries an opportunity to engage with Chinese companies and showcase their products. At CIIE I am sure we will witness new trends in trade and cooperation emerge," said Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director-General of the China International Import Expo Bureau and President of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). 

Brazil Eyes Food Exports to China

Over 90 Brazilian companies will present their products in the food and agriculture, clothing and consumer products, medical equipment, healthcare and service sectors; with coffee being one of their highlights, as more than 10 Brazilian coffee producers are preparing to feature their gourmet lines at the expo, looking to capture a greater share of the Chinese market.

"We are the world's largest producer and exporter of coffee. Yet, Brazilian coffee is put into a blend of the best-known global brands." said Igor Brandao, director of agribusiness at the national Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (Apex), "The expo is a great platform for supporting and promoting the entry of Brazilian brands into the Chinese market, considering the advantage Brazilian coffee has in the world."

More Quality British Products for Chinese Consumers

The UK, one of the Guests of Honor to the event, will bring more than 30 British companies across sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, financial and professional services, education, creative industries, consumer goods, food and agricultural products, aviation and aerospace, automotive, AI and Big Data; featuring companies including JLR, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Kenwood and British Airways.

"Britain has a reputation for being strong in the creative industry, education and financial services. But Chinese consumers see less of some of its high-end manufacturing, aerospace, automotive products. We hope that CIIE can be a good opportunity for Chinese consumers to see some of the very best British products from a variety of different industries," said John Edwards, British Consul-General in Shanghai.

Inviting the World to Sell to China

Exhibitors including Germany, France and Russia were eager to join the world-first event. Delegates from Russia, who will host a "Russian exporters" fringe event with 2000 square meters of products from several industries. Germany will provide the expo with its largest exhibit - A 200-tonne milling machine provided by Waldrich Coburg. Trade envoys from the Republic of Korea will also be looking to expand opportunities beyond traditional sectors such as the lucrative USD 4.96 billion a year cosmetic industry to higher-value sectors.

About China International Import Expo

China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by China International Import Expo bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. As the first exhibition of its kind, it is supported by international organizations including the WTO, UNCTAD, and UNIDO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciie.org

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774596/China_International_Import_Expo.jpg

 


