Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United
Sport

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"
Politica

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin
Culture

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato
Economia

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre
Spettacoli

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia
Politica

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari
Cronache

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione
Politica

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia
Spettacoli

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld
Politica

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico
Spettacoli

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"
Politica

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"
Politica

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'
Politica

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale
Politica

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"
Politica

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa
Cronache

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019
Spettacoli

The first GBA business leader summit aims to build an exchange platform for locally-based overseas Chinese entrepreneurs

- The GBA is a world-class city community built by the Chinese government, an area that can play a leadership role in global economic competition, and one of the world's four largest urbanized areas surrounding a bay or similar body of water, much like the areas around New York Harbor, San Francisco Bay and Tokyo Bay. The 56,000 square-kilometer city community consisting of the two Chinese special administrative regions and nine mainland Chinese cities mentioned above is home to a population of 66 million. The GBA now ranks 11th across the globe in terms of GDP, on par with South Korea, and is one of the most dynamic economic areas in China.

The inauguration ceremony of the seventh Supervisory Committee of SOCIA brought together a new honorary presidium comprised of nearly 100 members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and well-known entrepreneurs, including Heung Kong Group chairman Chi Keung Lau, Shimao Group chairman Xu Rongmao, Country Garden Holdings chairman Yeung Kwok Kwong, Vanke founder Wang Shi and Suning Commerce Group chairman Zhang Jindong. CPPCC member and Heung Kong Group president Mei Hing Chak formally assumed the position of president of SOCIA, the seventh person to do so.

"Overseas Chinese entrepreneurs who have fully participated in the construction of the GBA will leverage this exchange platform to strengthen cooperation with each other in many areas," said Ms. Mei Hing Chak at the summit. "They also plan to implement their innovative brand strategies by targeting outstanding high-tech companies and by utilizing their advantages in resources, experience and social connections, in order to contribute to the integrated economic development of the GBA and provide intellectual support to the nation's deepening reform and opening-up policy."

