Elisa risponde con un video alle fiamme della Foresta Amazzonica
Spettacoli

Taylor Swift distribuisce pizza ai fan prima del suo concerto
Spettacoli

Amazzonia, protesta ambientalista a Consolato brasiliano a Milano
Cronache

Amazzonia, ex ministro dell'Ambiente: situazione fuori controllo
Politica

Usa: trovato morto a New York lo chef italiano Andrea Zamperoni
Politica

A Martano (Le) l'ultima tappa della Notte della Taranta
Spettacoli

L'estate dei Preraffaelliti prosegue a Milano, inseguendo Ofelia
Culture

Salvini al M5s: "Veramente volete riportare al Governo il partito di Bibbiano?"
Politica

Salvini: "Disposto a tutto per l'Italia, ma mai con Renzi"
Politica

Mattarella: governo stabile in tempi brevi o si torna al voto
Politica

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 24 agosto
Meteo

Morisi, lo spin doctor social di Salvini, segue e 'registra' discorso capitano al Quirinale
Politica

Governo, 5S cerca una maggioranza solida, Salvini tende la mano
Politica

Salvini: no a giochini di palazzo, via maestra elezioni subito
Politica

Salvini al Quirinale, colloquio durato mezz'ora circa
Politica

Uruguay, gruppo di vegani organizza veglia per mucche al macello
Politica

Governo, la riapertura di Salvini: "Di Maio ha lavorato bene"
Politica

Salvini: un governo Pd-5S per consiglio dei ministri a Bibbiano?
Politica

Migranti davanti centro detenzione in Messico: "vogliamo gli USA"
Politica

Di Maio detta le sue condizioni: i dieci punti irrinunciabili
Politica

The First Qingdao Multinationals Summit Opens in October

- QINGDAO, China, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qingdao Multinationals Summit ("The Summit"), which will be forged into a new platform for China's opening-up, will be held from Oct. 19-20, 2019, at the Qingdao International Convention Centre. One hundred eighty-eight executives of international companies from 26 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the summit, including 49 executives from the Fortune Global 500. 

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Republic of China and Shandong municipal government, the Summit lands permanently in Qingdao, the capital city of Shandong province, will be hosted annually on the third Saturday and Sunday of October.

The Summit consists of many events including closed-door meetings, parallel forums, displays from multinational companies, activities from cities of honour, industrial roadshows and supporting exhibitions. It is also going to release the Qingdao Declaration of Multinational Corporation Leaders and Multinational Corporations Investment Report in China for 40 years. The Ministry of Commerce will also host a closed-door meeting with participating multinational companies on the regulation and implementation of the Foreign Investment Law. 

Qingdao, as the host city, will demonstrate its industry potential as well as trade and investment environment through a serious of events such as city roadshows, dinner reception, Haier forums and city visits for participating companies, promoting its development policies and strategies as well as the potential cooperation projects.

The coming permanent summit will set up a multinational research center as the summit council, establishing a cooperation mechanism with multinational corporations and business associations. The committee will build up a global network to open new paths and create cooperation opportunities for participating companies.

About Qingdao

Qingdao, the largest city of China'sShandong province, is one of the economic centers along the China East Sea. The city, with a population of over 12 million, has formed a partnership with 216 countries and regions with more than 2100 international organization landed. The city has a strong innovation capability in areas such as sea technology, asset management and brand incubation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964654/QINGDAO_Goverment_Multinationals_Summit.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964656/QINGDAO_Goverment_Multinationals_Summit.jpg  


