Meteo

Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Economia

Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Politica

Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Politica

Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Milano

Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
Motori

Autonomia, Zaia: "Con questo Governo buoni presupposti per arrivare presto al sottoscrizione legge"
Politica

L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Sport

Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Sport

Milano, sindacati Cgil, Cisl e Uil sotto il Duomo contro i morti sul lavoro
Politica

Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Politica

Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo saluta i tifosi che lo chiamano: "Cristiano! Cristiano!"
Politica

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Sport

Dimissioni Boeri, Fico: "Presidente Inps ne parlerÃ  con Conte non con me"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Cronache

Il Presidente Fico visita il Carcere di Poggioreale a Napoli
Politica

Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Politica

Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
Politica

M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Politica

The French Startup NeuroChain About to Be Listed on HADAX/Huobi

- NeuroChain, the first Blockchain infrastructure based on Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announces - after the successful ICO in March/April 2018 - it will be listed, on July 17th, on HADAX/Huobi, the third largest cryptocurrency exchange worldwide, after Binance and OKEX.

NeuroChain, co-founded in Paris in 2017 by Frédéric Goujon, a system architect expert, and Billal Chouli, who holds a PhD in nuclear and particle physics, is made up of a team of 17 professionals, including entrepreneurs and scientists from the best universities (Oxford, MIT, Columbia, École Polytechnique).

NeuroChain is an ecosystem that represents an evolution of the blockchain using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to dramatically improve the capabilities and performance of blockchain distributed systems.

NeuroChain is also a technological platform designed to host Collective Artificial Intelligence applications. It is built on 4 key concepts to revolutionize the blockchain:

Existing blockchains are based on two protocols: the "Proof of Work" and the "Proof of Stake" - which leverage miners in the network. Because miners have energy and economic limitations, the NeuroChain protocol, called "Proof of Involvement and Integrity (PII)", replaces them with intelligent robots.  

NeuroChain plans to launch the first version of its platform in January 2019 and aims to become the preferred protocol for the main players in sectors such as retail, logistics, banking, insurance and the public sector.

"This listing is a key step for our investors. The valuation of NeuroChain is realized through the development of its platform and related business applications currently being prototyped," explains Bruno Delahaye, Chief Growth Officer at NeuroChain.

The listing of the NCC token will be effective on July 17th at 4pm (Beijing Time) on theHADAX/Huobi Chinese platform.

About NeuroChain 

NeuroChain, Blockchain's first Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based infrastructure, leverages the latest innovations in consensus, communication, analytics, distributed application, and security. NeuroChain is positioned as a Blockchain designed for business applications. The NeuroChain protocol "Proof of Involvement and Integrity (PII)" promotes the intelligence, quality and relevance of the interaction. For further information, please visit: http://www.neurochaintech.io

BPR France

Pierre Bethuel,  pierre@bprfrance.com , +33(0)1-83-62-88-15

Anne Courtois, anne@bprfrance.com , +33(0)1-83-62-88-16


