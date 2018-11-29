The Galien Foundation Announces 2018 Prix Galien International Award Recipients

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Economia

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20
Politica

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini
Culture

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"
Spettacoli

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria
Politica

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia
Cronache

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani
Politica

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada
Politica

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump
Politica

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio
Economia

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire
Economia

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano
Scienza e tecnologia

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano

Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca
Politica

Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca

Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine
Politica

Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine

Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme
Politica

Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme

A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile
Cronache

A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile

Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"
Politica

Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"

Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12
Economia

Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12

Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini
Politica

Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini

Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"
Politica

Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"


The Galien Foundation Announces 2018 Prix Galien International Award Recipients

- DAKAR, Senegal, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Prix Galien International Committee heralded brilliant contributions to improving the health and wellbeing of those living in Africa. This year's winners represent advancement in Diabetology, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. The inaugural event was hosted by Senegal President Macky Sall.

"Having this initiative in Africa is a massive milestone in the history of Prix Galien which began in 1970," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "Our goal is to develop an 'African Davos for Lifesciences' – For Africa by Africa! Under the leadership of President Macky Sall, Senegal is moving forward in embracing the foremost priorities of a just society: education, women, and health."

"Women and their engagement and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics serve as a driving force for Africa as it progresses," said Professor Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Minister of State to the President of the Republic of Senegal and Prix Galien International scientific program Co-Chair. "We look forward to hosting an annual Prix Galien event in Dakar moving forward and welcome the participation of young people, the leaders of tomorrow, to this great meeting on ethics and innovation."

"I am thrilled that the Prix Galien International Awards were presented for the first time in Africa, a continent undergoing a profound economic, demographic, and epidemiological transition, catalyzing a new era of science-led development," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Chair of the Prix Galien International. "The pipeline of African innovation for health across the value chain has the potential to make an enormous impact on global health."

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatment and technologies that will impact human health and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org

Follow the Foundation on social media: https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/  -  https://twitter.com/GalienFdn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact: Giana Gregga - Finn Partners - giana.gregga@finnpartners.com - 312-329-3910

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790904/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg  

 


in evidenza
Due campagne e digital adv Balocco on air per il Natale

MediaTech

Due campagne e digital adv
Balocco on air per il Natale


Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.