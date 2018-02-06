The Growing HDBaseT Network: More than 200 Member Companies

6 febbraio 2018- 17:25

- AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, is expanding its vast network of company members, installers and integrators. The Alliance reached the 200-member milestone, and will be hosting 21 members at its booth (Hall 5-S100) at ISE 2018.

"Our network is comprised of our 200+ members, the installers and integrators that belong to the Alliance's community, and the many end customers who benefit from the thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products in the market," said Ariel Sobelman, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "Nowhere this 'network' is more vibrant than at ISE, where we are hosting more member companies than ever before and hundreds of installers for the HDBaseT Academy, the Installer Expert Program, and additional educational sessions."

HDBaseT technology allows for the long-distance delivery of the 5Play feature set: ultra-high-definition audio & video, Ethernet, controls, USB 2.0 and up to 100W of power over a single LAN (Cat6 or above) cable. At ISE 2018, a hybrid HDBaseT network will showcase different scenarios and applications, highlighting the flexibility and versatility of the technology, including multistreaming, switching, multicasting, aggregation, and more.

At ISE 2018, stop at Booth 5-S100 to visit these Alliance members and learn about their solutions:

For more information about these solutions, click here.

About the HDBaseT Alliance The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it counts today with more than 200 members and thousands of products.

Read more in our blog Follow the Alliance on Twitter Like our page on facebook Join the discussion on Linkedin