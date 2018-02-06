The Habanos Festival Kicks Off, Celebrating its 20th Anniversary With Major New Launches

6 febbraio 2018- 19:19

- The Habanos Festival celebrates its 20thanniversary. The biggest international event for the world's best tobacco lovers will be held from 26 February to 2 of March. The Festival will highlight Cohiba and Partagás brands and its new launches.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8269351-habanos-festival-kicks-off/

Attendees will enjoy a comprehensive programme that includes tours to plantations in Vuelta Abajo*, in the Pinar del Río* region, as well as visits to the factories. Other highlights include three evenings of the best live music from renowned international artists, the finest gastronomy in Cuba, Habanos tastings and a wide range of beverages from all the world.

The Trade Fair and the Welcome Evening will mark the start of the Habanos Festival. The Trade Fair is the meeting point for professionals in the tobacco industry worldwide, exhibitors from luxury goods manufacturers, craftspeople, artists and manufacturers. The Welcome Evening will be at the El Laguito Protocol Hall, where guests will enjoy the launch of the Reserva Cosecha 2014.

The programme will also feature masterclasses and keynote speeches, led by recognised experts in the world of Habanos at the International Seminar, to be opened on 28 February. Another of the most representative activities is the traditional International Habanosommelier Contest, with the 17th edition. Outstanding Habanosommeliers will demonstrate their knowledge and skills and receive this prestigious award.

For the first time, the inaugural edition of the Habanos World Challenge will be held, a new and original contest (http://www.habanos.com). Each country will organize local contests to select a winning couple that will represent them in the big final in the Cuban capital.

The XX Habanos Festival Tribute Evening will be held at the Teatro Martí and at the Gran Teatro de la Habana on 28 February, an event dedicated to the history and success of these Festivals.

Held on 2 of March, the Gala Evening will be dedicated to the Partagás brand and the presentation of the Línea Maduro. The event will conclude with the 2017 Habanos Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban Public Health System.

Contact: Carla Lladó, Tel: +34-669-54-69-09,press.habanos@yr.com

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638537/Habanos_Festival.jpg ) Video: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8269351-habanos-festival-kicks-off/