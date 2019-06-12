The Leaders' Roundtable Meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was successfully held in Beijing Yanqi Lake International Conference Centre

Seta Beauty Home, anche bellezza e benessere diventano delivery
Cronache

Seta Beauty Home, anche bellezza e benessere diventano delivery

Ces Shanghai, dal Pong alla penna: la tecnologia dal sapore retrÃ²
Scienza e tecnologia

Ces Shanghai, dal Pong alla penna: la tecnologia dal sapore retrÃ²

Appalti, SocietÃ  Organismi di Attestazione promosse dalle imprese
Economia

Appalti, SocietÃ  Organismi di Attestazione promosse dalle imprese

Liberi dai pesticidi, l'Italia comincia dai Comuni
Cronache

Liberi dai pesticidi, l'Italia comincia dai Comuni

Pitti, con Manuel Ritz per le vie di Marrakech
Economia

Pitti, con Manuel Ritz per le vie di Marrakech

Prem Rawat: "Il deserto fiorisce se conosci te stesso"
Cronache

Prem Rawat: "Il deserto fiorisce se conosci te stesso"

Romano, TIM: "Verso la rivoluzione 5G"
Economia

Romano, TIM: "Verso la rivoluzione 5G"

Pitti, North Sails sul mercato con materiali nuovi e riciclati
Economia

Pitti, North Sails sul mercato con materiali nuovi e riciclati

La Camera di commercio francese premia aziende attive nella CSR
Economia

La Camera di commercio francese premia aziende attive nella CSR

Le GalÃ  a BNP Paribas Cardiff premio impegno generazioni future
Economia

Le GalÃ  a BNP Paribas Cardiff premio impegno generazioni future

Le Gala, a Carrefour Italia il premio per l inclusione
Economia

Le Gala, a Carrefour Italia il premio per l inclusione

Le Gala a Elior il premio per l'economia circolare
Cronache

Le Gala a Elior il premio per l'economia circolare

Maltempo in Lombardia, fiume di fango invade Mazzunno (Brescia)
Cronache

Maltempo in Lombardia, fiume di fango invade Mazzunno (Brescia)

Pesci-droni, robot, ologrammi: oggetti bizzarri al Ces Shanghai
Scienza e tecnologia

Pesci-droni, robot, ologrammi: oggetti bizzarri al Ces Shanghai

Le GalÃ , ad Edison il premio per protezione dell'ambiente
Cronache

Le GalÃ , ad Edison il premio per protezione dell'ambiente

Al Ces di Shanghai il plettro smart per suonare senza chitarra
Politica

Al Ces di Shanghai il plettro smart per suonare senza chitarra

Ces Shanghai, dal Pong alla penna: la tecnologia dal sapore retrÃ²
Scienza e tecnologia

Ces Shanghai, dal Pong alla penna: la tecnologia dal sapore retrÃ²

Governo, Salvini: summit a Palazzo Chigi ha iniziato un percorso
Politica

Governo, Salvini: summit a Palazzo Chigi ha iniziato un percorso

Brexit, Johnson: dobbiamo prepararci a uscire dall'Ue
Politica

Brexit, Johnson: dobbiamo prepararci a uscire dall'Ue

Maltempo in Lombardia, l'impressionante cascata dopo la piena dell'Acquafraggia
Politica

Maltempo in Lombardia, l'impressionante cascata dopo la piena dell'Acquafraggia


The Leaders' Roundtable Meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was successfully held in Beijing Yanqi Lake International Conference Centre

- There were heads of state and government from 40 countries, heads of international organisations and more than 1,000 distinguished guests and journalists from all walks of life attending the round table summit.

The team of Beijing Yanqi Hotel managed by Kempinski and Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing prepared for more than six months. In order to ensure the smooth convening of the summit, the Kempinski team organised a summit service team of more than 1,500 people. Beijing Yanqi Hotel managed by Kempinski & Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing and Yanqi Island arranged for 723 members to join the service team of the summit. At the same time, the Kempinski group also sent 130 colleagues from 19 Kempinski hotels in China to assist in the on-site work of the summit. This professional service team made a concerted effort to ensure the success of the summit and demonstrated the superb service and management quality of Kempinski to the world. With rich experience in hosting international conferences many times, a fine and high-quality service, and an exclusive menu and tea break, the team is very proud to be recognised by Chinese and foreign guests.

Following the success of the leaders' roundtable meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing and Yanqi Island destination has specially launched the "Silk Road" gourmet collection, including "Silk Road" Saturday Brunch, "Silk Road" executive set menu, "Silk Road" afternoon, "Silk Road" buffet lunch & dinner and "Silk Road" business event coffee break, bringing together the characteristics of food and the cultural essence of countries along the Silk Road, and invites guests to experience a bite of the Silk Road food tour alongside the beautiful Yanqi Lake.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901598/Kempinski_Belt_and_Road.jpg  


in evidenza
Dalla 'Ragazza col cuore di latta' Al bacio che ha scaldato il Gf

Grande Fratello, il post finale

Dalla 'Ragazza col cuore di latta'
Al bacio che ha scaldato il Gf

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.