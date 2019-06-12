12 giugno 2019- 15:45 The Leaders' Roundtable Meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was successfully held in Beijing Yanqi Lake International Conference Centre

- There were heads of state and government from 40 countries, heads of international organisations and more than 1,000 distinguished guests and journalists from all walks of life attending the round table summit.

The team of Beijing Yanqi Hotel managed by Kempinski and Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing prepared for more than six months. In order to ensure the smooth convening of the summit, the Kempinski team organised a summit service team of more than 1,500 people. Beijing Yanqi Hotel managed by Kempinski & Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing and Yanqi Island arranged for 723 members to join the service team of the summit. At the same time, the Kempinski group also sent 130 colleagues from 19 Kempinski hotels in China to assist in the on-site work of the summit. This professional service team made a concerted effort to ensure the success of the summit and demonstrated the superb service and management quality of Kempinski to the world. With rich experience in hosting international conferences many times, a fine and high-quality service, and an exclusive menu and tea break, the team is very proud to be recognised by Chinese and foreign guests.

Following the success of the leaders' roundtable meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing and Yanqi Island destination has specially launched the "Silk Road" gourmet collection, including "Silk Road" Saturday Brunch, "Silk Road" executive set menu, "Silk Road" afternoon, "Silk Road" buffet lunch & dinner and "Silk Road" business event coffee break, bringing together the characteristics of food and the cultural essence of countries along the Silk Road, and invites guests to experience a bite of the Silk Road food tour alongside the beautiful Yanqi Lake.

