21 dicembre 2018- 16:18 The Legendary Hyatt Regency Bali is Relaunched After a Five-years Facelift

When the original Bali Hyatt opened in November 1973, it was the very first international hotel to open on the island and a pioneer of Indonesian-style architecture.

Once considered the most luxurious and stylish hotel on the island the hotel had gone through multi-million dollar extensive upgrade and modernisation. Hyatt Regency Bali is aiming to evoke the same sense of awe and admiration in its guests as it did 45 years ago, while maintaining the much-loved Balinese aesthetic of the original.

"After this period of extensive renovations, we are thrilled to be able to reveal a new and improved Hyatt Regency Bali to the public," says General Manager Zulki Othman. "We look forward to greeting new guests and also welcoming back our former guests who we believe will appreciate that we've managed to upgrade all the structures and facilities while retaining the hotel's original Balinese design and spirit. We are truly blessed to occupy this incredible beachfront location surrounded by lush greenery and it's great that it can be fully enjoyed once again."

Location

A mere 22-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, spread across nine hectares of land, Hyatt Regency Bali is one of the largest hotel development in Sanur, known for its gardens originally designed by the famed tropical landscape artist Made Wijaya. Featuring over 500 plant species, the hotel gardens have graced the pages of multiple landscaping and coffee-table books and during the renovations, all mature trees and as much of the plants as possible were preserved.

In addition, Hyatt Regency Bali fronts onto 500 metres of beach -- among the widest beachfront in Sanur.

Design

The overall design mimics the style of Bali Hyatt. The lobby for example, is almost identical with Bali Hyatt's with its terracotta tiles, chandelier, statues, and stairs. Throughout the hotel,old design elements of Bali Hyatt are integrated in fresher, new setting - carvings placed behind check-in desk, batik stamps from old guestrooms are repurposed into artwork at Regency Club Lounge.

Rooms

Hyatt Regency Bali houses 363 rooms spanning 27-81 square metres, each featuring a private balcony overlooking the lush gardens or Indian Ocean. The hotel further includes 39 one-bedroom suites with spacious balconies up to 70 square metres in size. With a separate living room that can accommodate an extra bed and an additional powder room with a shower, the suites are ideal for families and groups. In addition, booking a suite include access to the Regency Club Lounge offering a private concierge and complimentary breakfast, all-day snacks and evening cocktails and canapés.

Drinking and dining venues

Hyatt Regency Bali showcases three open-air drinking and dining venues, each aiming to offer authentic, competitively priced food and drink utilising the freshest and finest ingredients available, local and organic wherever possible. The entire resort aims to minimise its environmental impact and the venues use minimal plastic, opting instead for paper straws, recyclable coffee cups and bags made from bagasse (sugar-cane pulp).

Omang Omang is the hotel's all-day dining space offering comfort food from Indonesia and around the world. Alongside views of the gardens and pools, Omang Omang will serve a buffet breakfast, resort favourites all day and charcoal-grilled seafood and prime cuts come evening, as well as what it considers the best Es Campur (coconut shaved ice) in town.

For stunning sea views and sundowners, Pizzaria is hard to beat. The casual drinking and dining venue overlooking Sanur Beach specialises in pasta cooked a la minute, pizza baked in wood-fired ovens, frozen cocktails and Italian sodas muddled with fresh fruit and herbs.

Against a backdrop of rindik (Balinese music) musicians by day and piano accompaniment by night, Piano Lounge is ideal for a quiet drink, casual business meeting or social gathering. Continuing the Indonesia tradition of arisan, where ladies congregate, a signature afternoon tea will be served alongside barista-made Indonesian coffee and loose-leaf tea.

Activities

Being Bali, there is of course no shortage of ways to enjoy the verdant natural surroundings. Hyatt Regency Bali offers three swimming pools right by the beach: a Lap Pool; a shallow Children's Pool; and a Main Pool surrounded by bounteous overhanging bougainvillea where guests can swim through a replica of Goa Gajah -- the 9th-century 'elephant cave' temple near Ubud -- carved out of volcanic rock.

Meanwhile, guests will feel their stresses slip away even before they arrive at ShankhaSpa, as they approach the venue via open-air walkways surrounded by ponds. The vast complex comprises ten spa suites -- each a mini spa within itself -- housing a treatment area, relaxation area, shower, changing room, vanity area and private garden with an outdoor whirlpool ideal for watsu (aquatic massage) treatments.

Elsewhere, guests will discover a second lap pool overlooked by a reclining statue of Ganesh; an open-air Juice Bar where they can replenish lost electrolytes after an intense workout; a Yoga Studio; outdoor hot and cold plunge pools; and a relaxation area.

For the young ones, Hyatt Regency Bali offers Camp Hyatt. Once inside, kids will discover an outdoor playground, an indoor playroom filled with toys and games, and a programme designed to both entertain and educate with Balinese arts, crafts and cultural activities.

Shankha Spa and Camp Hyatt are due to open on 1st quarter of 2019.

