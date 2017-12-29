The 'Madras Tiger' Storms Ahead of World No. 1 to Clinch the Gold at 2017 World Rapid Chess Championships

- Viswanathan Anandchecks his final matein rapid rounds of the tournament, while Ju Wenjun dominates the Women's tournament for the 2017 crown.

In the final 2017 meeting of the best global chess minds, Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand (fondly known as 'The Tiger from Madras), takes the world chess crown yesterday, as the Inaugural 2017 King Salman World Open and Women's Rapid Chess Championships reaches halfway point.

Opening rapid rounds kicked off on Tuesday, at the conic Apex Convention Centre in the heart of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia welcomed male and female players from 55 countries, among them, 10 men and 11 women of the world's top players (respectively). In what was a thrilling and exciting array of rapid rounds, chess lovers worldwide witnessed some exciting encounters and many surprises throughout the opening rounds.

Pitted against some of the highest IQs in the world, Anand remained unbeaten during the 3-day jam-packed affair, which has been tipped to be a championship to remember.

Anand defeated Vladimir Fedoseev (RUS) 2-0 in the final playoff and stunned onlookers as he steamed ahead of the world's number 1 rated player Magnus Carlsen (NOR), in one of the most nail biting games of the tournament.

"I am so unbelievably happy. It was so unexpected, I mean I won many world rapid titles but recently I had the feeling it was slipping away," said a beaming Anand after the final day of the rapid tournament.

The women's championship wasn't short of exciting moments. Chinese grandmaster Ju Wenjun absolutely dominated the women's tournament from start to finish, winning the gold medal as the only player to finish with a win rate of nearly 80%.

There is no doubt that both Anand and Wenjun will be hot favourites for the blitz rounds, which kick off today. Anand however, seems to be firmly watching his back for the world No.1 player Carlsen. "A double would be very tempting, but Magnus, what can I say, he's a colossus. He just wins games so effortlessly. He's the huge favourite again. But I will definitely try my best in the blitz."

One thing is certain; chess fans all around the world will have their eyes firmly on the next phase of the tournament.

