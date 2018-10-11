The Menarini Group Announces Commercial Agreement for Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin in 68 Countries

Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Politica

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state...

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o...

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"

Test estremi nel deserto della Namibia per lâ€™Audi e-tron
Test estremi nel deserto della Namibia per lâ€™Audi e-tron

Bomba d'acqua su Cagliari, le strade completamente sommerse
Bomba d'acqua su Cagliari, le strade completamente sommerse

L'uragano Michael si abbatte sulla Florida, i venti sfiorano i 250 km/h
L'uragano Michael si abbatte sulla Florida, i venti sfiorano i 250 km/h

Nasce Forza Salvini, la corrente di Forza Italia che sostiene il vicepremier della Lega
Nasce Forza Salvini, la corrente di Forza Italia che sostiene il vicepremier della Lega

Candy Crush, i segreti del successo: intervista al fondatore di King Digital
Candy Crush, i segreti del successo: intervista al fondatore di King Digital

Minniti: ''Su migranti Italia ha fatto da sola, per andare in Africa chiesto permesso a nessuno''
Minniti: ''Su migranti Italia ha fatto da sola, per andare in Africa chiesto permesso...

Pensioni, Boeri: "Risparmi sotto 150 milioni all'anno con taglio assegni d'oro"
Pensioni, Boeri: "Risparmi sotto 150 milioni all'anno con taglio assegni d'oro"

Brunetta: ''Un bacione a Salvini, mi ha messo in sua lista antagonisti, onorerÃ² questo ruolo''
Brunetta: ''Un bacione a Salvini, mi ha messo in sua lista antagonisti, onorerÃ² questo...

Pensioni, Boeri: "Quota 100 non aiuta i giovani, pesa aumento debito"
Pensioni, Boeri: "Quota 100 non aiuta i giovani, pesa aumento debito"


The Menarini Group Announces Commercial Agreement for Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin in 68 Countries

- The Menarini Group, an Italian biopharmaceutical company present in 136 countries worldwide, and Melinta Therapeutics, a US company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, have announced an agreement under which Menarini will acquire the exclusive rights to commercialize meropenem/vaborbactam (Vabomere[TM] in the US), oritavancin (Orbactiv®) and minocycline IV (Minocin IV®) in 68 countries in Europe, in Asia-Pacific including China, South Korea, and Australia (Japan excluded), and in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Russia.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652491/MENARINI_Group_Logo.jpg )

This agreement builds on Melinta and Menarini's existing commercial and co-development agreement for delafloxacin - announced in 2017 - in the same 68 markets.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Menarini Group and significantly increase global access to our dynamic antibiotic portfolio," said Dan Wechsler, President and CEO of Melinta.

"We at Menarini welcome this opportunity to continue our collaboration with Melinta which will further strengthen our presence in the infectious disease market," declared Pio Mei, General Manager of the Menarini Group. "The addition of meropenem/vaborbactam, oritavancin and minocycline IV to our current portfolio bolsters our high-value antibiotic platform in support of our mission, "Infection in Focus," aimed at fighting life-threatening bacterial diseases which are an increasing global concern."

The marketing authorization application for meropenem/vaborbactam is currently under review by EMA. On 20 September 2018, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) expressed its positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product  intended for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal and urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, bacteraemia that occurs in association with any of these infections and infections due to aerobic gram-negative organisms where treatment options are limited. Orbactiv, a long acting lipoglycopeptide, has been approved by EMA in the treatment of adults with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by susceptible designated gram-positive bacteria including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

About the Menarini Group  

The Menarini Group is an Italian pharmaceutical company with a turnover of 3.6 billion Euro and 17,029 employees. With 16 manufacturing sites and 7 R&D centers, Menarini has a strong presence in 136 countries.

http://www.menarini.com


