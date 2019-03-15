The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo to Launch 'Let's Talk Art!' -- English Program for Foreign Visitors to Enjoy Artworks through Cross-cultural Conversations

Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo
Cronache

Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo

Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch
Politica

Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch

Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda
Politica

Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda

Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina
Politica

Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia...

Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro
Politica

Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro

Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€
Politica

Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€

Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani
Politica

Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani

Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano
Politica

Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano

Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€
Politica

Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"
Politica

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival
Culture

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival

Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€
Politica

Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location
Spettacoli

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico
Politica

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma
Cronache

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"
Politica

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie
Cronache

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week
Economia

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50
Politica

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia
Economia

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia


The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo to Launch 'Let's Talk Art!' -- English Program for Foreign Visitors to Enjoy Artworks through Cross-cultural Conversations

- In each Let's Talk Art! session, participants will not listen to explanations of artworks but enjoy artworks through a delightful conversation among them and a facilitator.

Specifically, participants will take an hour to explore three works from the "MOMAT Collection" on display and discuss the art and culture of Japan as well as those of participants' countries, based on what are depicted in the works. In response to participants' interests, the facilitator provides basic information on the history of locations and others found in the works as well as tourist information.

(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201902263583?p=images)

The museum aims to provide new attractions of Japan to foreign visitors through the program, including a venue for communication in which participants will mutually respect diverse cultures and values.

The MOMAT Collection is Japan's sole exhibition of artworks enabling visitors to sense more than 100 years of the history of modern Japanese art.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, regularly holds the "MOMAT Collection" exhibition where about 200 works from its collection of more than 13,000 works are displayed. The museum will not notify in advance the three works for discussions in each Let's Talk Art!, hoping that participants will look forward to knowing the selected works under a theme on the very day of the program on the spot.

Besides the Let's Talk Art! program, there are signs explaining artworks on display and audio guidance in English (paid) while free guide apps in English, Chinese and Korean are also available.

Let's Talk Art! Overview:

*The exhibits are changed according to exhibition periods.*For further information, visit the museum website: http://www.momat.go.jp/english/


in evidenza
Sala intervista Mahmood: "Vero milanese". VIDEO

Milano

Sala intervista Mahmood:
"Vero milanese". VIDEO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.