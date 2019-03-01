Schivardi (Luiss): P.A e dimensione imprese bloccano la crescita
Economia

Lavoro: disoccupazione ferma, ma per giovani sale al 33%
Economia

Il Carnevale di Rio de Janeiro nell'era di Bolsonaro
Politica

Sale cinema Roma, Raggi: "7mln per progetti di riqualificazione"
Politica

Al via il coloratissimo Carnevale di Colonia
Spettacoli

"La mia seconda volta", film per i giovani: attenti alle droghe
Spettacoli

Governo, Grasso: "Frutto di un contratto, andrÃ  avanti finchÃ¨ c'Ã¨ convenienza"
Politica

GalÃ pagos, liberate 155 tartarughe giganti nell'isola di Santa Fe
Politica

Gb, completato il restauro del "Caravaggio mancante"
Culture

L'ultimo video dell'alpinista Daniele Nardi: "C'Ã¨ tanta neve, noi aspettiamo"
Politica

Divina Commedia Opera Musical, il trailer
Spettacoli

Divina Commedia Opera Musical, le immagini del backstage
Spettacoli

Primarie, Boschi: "Non ho visto confronto tv ma ho scelto Giachetti"
Politica

Peugeot al Transpotec Logitec2019
Motori

Alpitour rinnova i Bravo Club: il villaggio come esperienza
Economia

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo
Cronache

Meloni in Usa: "ParteciperÃ² al Cpac dei Conservatori con Trump, io unica invitata relatrice dall'Italia"
Politica

Meloni a New York sulla Tav: "Vista da qui discussione Tav sembra ancora piu' surreale"
Politica

Boschi: "Rinvio a giudizio Laura Bovoli? Processi si fanno in tribunale non nei talk show"
Politica

Boschi: "Rinvio a giudizio Laura Bovoli? Processi si fanno in tribunale non nei talk show"


The Parc: Championing Rising Talent in Drug Research & Development

-

When: Tuesday March 5th, 09:00 CETWhere: Zentiva Group, a.s. U Kabelovny 130 102 37 Prague 10. Czech RepublicWeb stream link: https://digital.vevent.com/rt/zentiva/index.jsp?seid=369                        

Initiated by Zentiva, The Parc was created in association with three academic partners: the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague, the Faculty of Science in Charles University and the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences. This highly successful initiative provides talented science students a great opportunity to strengthen innovation power in the pharmaceutical industry.

Over the course of the last five years, The Parc has brought together rising talent with leading pharmaceutical industry and academic experts, all working to accelerate innovation in drug Research & Development.

Event program

Opening

Nick Haggar, CEO Zentiva

The power of Innovation

Silvana Jirotková, CEO Czech Invest

The Parc

The Parc Introduction

Panel discussion and Q&A

Discussion with internationally renowned scientists and students involved in The Parc (P. Sebek, F. Stepanek, L. Tajber, Z. Hostomsky, E. Skorepova, M. Pribyl, J. Zima)

Launch of The Parc Awards

Championing talented students and recognizing the valuable contribution of PhD scientists at the beginning of their career

Site visit of Zentiva's Research & Development center

Fueling innovation from ideation to product registration and launch

Media contact:Mounira Lemoui, Communication Business Partner Zentiva Group, a.s., Cell: +420-727-873-159 U Kabelovny 130 – 102 37 PRAGUE – Czech Republicwww.zentiva.com

 


