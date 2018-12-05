5 dicembre 2018- 18:40 The Players' Tribune Announces Acquisition of Unscriptd

- NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players' Tribune, the first-of-its-kind athlete-led content platform, today announced its acquisition of Unscriptd, the media and technology company for global athletes.

The deal is another step forward for The Players' Tribune toward its goal of building the world's largest community of athletes by providing them with unprecedented tools and services so that they can create their own content, increase engagement with fans, and inspire others through their stories.

The acquisition also further accelerates the global expansion of The Players' Tribune, and will lead to the launch of a new mobile app for its growing athlete community. With the addition of the more than 2,500 athletes in Europe, Australia and Asia who work with Unscriptd, TPT's community of athletes will grow to more than 5,000 from all around the world. This will allow The Players' Tribune to increase the breadth and depth of content already available on platform. Among the sports integrated to TPT will be global football, Australian rules football, Formula One, surfing, tennis, cricket, track and field and rugby.

Central to the acquisition will be the integration of Unscriptd's industry-leading, proprietary mobile technology, which will enable TPT to launch a new mobile app, Players' POST, exclusively for its community of athletes. Players' POST will allow them to more efficiently manage content, both in its creation and its distribution to fans.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to growing TPT into the world's leading, global athlete-driven platform, while also ensuring that we remain ever-evolving in order to serve our athletes and fans across the globe," says Jeff Levick, CEO at TPT. "The mission of The Players' Tribune has always been to give athletes the platforms and the tools they need to create truly personal and engaging content. By combining Unscriptd's technology and international reach with our growing athlete network and unparalleled storytelling capabilities, we will help connect the global athlete community to each other — and to fans."

"We created Unscriptd with the idea of building a technology platform that creates a more robust and meaningful way for athletes to engage with their fans," says Brent Scrimshaw, Co-Founder and CEO of Unscriptd. "Unscriptd was purpose-built to enable athletes to be better publishers through a suite of proprietary technology, content, distribution and data services, and this acquisition by The Players' Tribune will fast-track the acceleration of our shared vision".

About The Players' Tribune The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes to help them connect with their fans through the power of storytelling. By giving athletes the tools to create truly personal content, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture through the player's point of view. More than 2,000 athletes have contributed to the platform through impactful and powerful long- and short-form stories, video series and audio. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation and brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Unscriptd Unscriptd is a leading global athlete media & technology company that connects athletes to content and brands directly to fans. Founded in 2014, Unscriptd exists to enable athletes to be better publishers through a suite of proprietary technology, content, distribution and data services. Unscriptd has offices in Barcelona, New York City, London and Melbourne, Australia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657088/The_Players_Tribune_Logo.jpg