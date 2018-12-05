The Players' Tribune Announces Acquisition of Unscriptd

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


The Players' Tribune Announces Acquisition of Unscriptd

- NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players' Tribune, the first-of-its-kind athlete-led content platform, today announced its acquisition of Unscriptd, the media and technology company for global athletes.

The deal is another step forward for The Players' Tribune toward its goal of building the world's largest community of athletes by providing them with unprecedented tools and services so that they can create their own content, increase engagement with fans, and inspire others through their stories.            

The acquisition also further accelerates the global expansion of The Players' Tribune, and will lead to the launch of a new mobile app for its growing athlete community. With the addition of the more than 2,500 athletes in Europe, Australia and Asia who work with Unscriptd, TPT's community of athletes will grow to more than 5,000 from all around the world. This will allow The Players' Tribune to increase the breadth and depth of content already available on platform. Among the sports integrated to TPT will be global football, Australian rules football, Formula One, surfing, tennis, cricket, track and field and rugby.

Central to the acquisition will be the integration of Unscriptd's industry-leading, proprietary mobile technology, which will enable TPT to launch a new mobile app, Players' POST, exclusively for its community of athletes. Players' POST will allow them to more efficiently manage content, both in its creation and its distribution to fans.  

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to growing TPT into the world's leading, global athlete-driven platform, while also ensuring that we remain ever-evolving in order to serve our athletes and fans across the globe," says Jeff Levick, CEO at TPT. "The mission of The Players' Tribune has always been to give athletes the platforms and the tools they need to create truly personal and engaging content. By combining Unscriptd's technology and international reach with our growing athlete network and unparalleled storytelling capabilities, we will help connect the global athlete community to each other — and to fans."

"We created Unscriptd with the idea of building a technology platform that creates a more robust and meaningful way for athletes to engage with their fans," says Brent Scrimshaw, Co-Founder and CEO of Unscriptd. "Unscriptd was purpose-built to enable athletes to be better publishers through a suite of proprietary technology, content, distribution and data services, and this acquisition by The Players' Tribune will fast-track the acceleration of our shared vision".

About The Players' Tribune  The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes to help them connect with their fans through the power of storytelling. By giving athletes the tools to create truly personal content, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture through the player's point of view. More than 2,000 athletes have contributed to the platform through impactful and powerful long- and short-form stories, video series and audio. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation and brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Unscriptd   Unscriptd is a leading global athlete media & technology company that connects athletes to content and brands directly to fans.  Founded in 2014, Unscriptd exists to enable athletes to be better publishers through a suite of proprietary technology, content, distribution and data services. Unscriptd has offices in Barcelona, New York City, London and Melbourne, Australia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657088/The_Players_Tribune_Logo.jpg  


